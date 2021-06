Till the Baku race, Fernando Alonso was not a shadow of the person who gained the 2005 and 2006 world championships with Renault and as a rule battled it out with a soapbox of a Ferrari for the rostrum. Even in his horror season with McLaren-Honda, the Spaniard merely held off team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne within the qualifying duel and within the Driver Standings, the place he’s now often crushed by Esteban Ocon. In Baku, nevertheless, he completed strongly. Does this imply the turnaround?