Stark County, OH

Man found shot to death in Plain Township

By Camryn Justice
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvkgF_0aSx34Sn00

The Stark County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:07 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 700 block of West Common Street NE in Plain Township for report of a shooting.

Once on scene, deputies located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He had died from his injuries at the scene, according to deputies.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old David N. Hughson.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800 or use the anonymous tip line at 330-451-3837.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

