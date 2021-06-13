Man found shot to death in Plain Township

The Stark County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:07 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 700 block of West Common Street NE in Plain Township for report of a shooting.

Once on scene, deputies located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He had died from his injuries at the scene, according to deputies.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old David N. Hughson.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800 or use the anonymous tip line at 330-451-3837.

The shooting remains under investigation.

