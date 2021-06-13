Cancel
Copa America 2021 odds, picks, predictions: Proven soccer expert reveals best bets for Sunday, June 13

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much questioning whether it would be played at all, the 47th Copa America kicks off on Sunday when host country and tournament favorite Brazil battles Venezuela and Colombia collides with Ecuador. Originally scheduled to be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina, the monthlong tournament was moved to Brazil for the 2021 edition. The 10 Copa America teams have been divided into two groups of five, and four teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

Tournament predictions, outright odds and betting tips for Copa America which starts on Sunday, June 13. Brazil's players have begrudgingly and belatedly decided to take part in the 2021 Copa America and a settled Selecao should be a winning Selecao at this troubled tournament. Tite's hosts are the 11-8 favourites...
