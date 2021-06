Fascinating and tight race of the 2021 F1 French GP. Till the tip it was not identified who would win the race, and that’s what the followers actually like. In the long run Max Verstappen (131 factors) was in a position to end forward of Lewis Hamilton (119 factors) and land one other hit within the World Cup, along with getting the quickest lap and scoring +1 level. Excellent race from the Dutch driver who made a mistake on the primary lap by shedding the again and going out, which made the Briton lead the race within the first half. However then, after an excellent cease, he was in a position to overtake. They lastly determined to make an additional cease with a medium tire on the finish and that allowed them to have higher tires than Hamilton to overhaul it proper on the finish.