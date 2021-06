The current world champions come up against the previous world champions as the Euro 2020 group of death gets underway at the Allianz Arena this Tuesday night. You do not have to look to far into the past to find some excellent grudge matches between France and Germany. Die Mannschaft eliminated France in the 2014 World Cup quarter-final and went on to win the tournament, while, just two years later, Les Bleus defeated Germany in the 2016 European Championship semi-final 2-0.