In Brexit row, Johnson says UK will protect territorial integrity

CARNIS BAY, England (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain would do whatever it took to protect its territorial integrity but sought to gloss over a row with the European Union over the Brexit divorce deal at the Group of Seven summit.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect the territorial integrity of the UK but actually what happened at this summit was that there was a colossal amount of work on subjects that had absolutely nothing to do with Brexit,” Johnson told reporters.

“About Brexit, actually I can tell you that the vast, vast majority of the conversations that we’ve had over the last three or four days have been about other subjects, and there has been a fantastic degree of harmony between the leaders of our countries.”