The Football Association will appeal to England‘s core fans to stop booing players taking the knee ahead of their Euro 2020 opening game against Croatia on Sunday. The England Supporters Travel Club are the country’s hardcore supporters. They made up 3,000 of the 7,000 supporters who attended the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, for England’s warm-up friendlies and are thought to be behind the booing of players taking a knee before kick-off.