Tonight's main event for NXT TakeOver: In Your House was the much anticipated Fatal 5-Way between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and his four challengers, which included Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne. It was originally a Fatal 4-Way match but Cole ended up getting in Kross' face and worming his way into the match. Now it was 4 against 1, but Kross didn't seem worried in the slightest leading up to the match. Right when the bell rang Cole and O'Reilly ended up going after each other, while Dunne and Gargano went at each other, as Kross just waited for his first opponent.