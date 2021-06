Monday Night Raw went off the air this week with Bobby Lashley locking Xavier Woods in The Hurt Lock inside the Hell in a Cell cage while Kofi Kingston was trapped outside. Kingston will challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank next month, and the former champ had some powerful words for "The All Mighty" after the show was over. Kingston said in a backstage promo, "I'm not really in the mood right now. I know what you're going to ask me, you're going to ask me about what happened tonight, how I feel about it and how Xavier's doing right now. The answer is I don't really know. I don't know how he's doing. What I do know is Bobby and MVP took it too far tonight."