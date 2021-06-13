Ronda Rousey Working With WWE Names On Wrestling Project

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman commented on Brock Lesnar’s WWE status:. “Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. And maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return, or maybe not because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If that happens, what will be my reaction? That’s a hypothetical. I don’t live my life on if’s. I live my life on absolutes. My father used to say if your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle. She doesn’t, so she’s not. I don’t deal in if’s.”