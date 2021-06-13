Cancel
Ronda Rousey Working With WWE Names On Wrestling Project

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 10 days ago

A hope shot? It is very rare that you see a wrestler become one of the biggest stars in a promotion in the blink of an eye, but that was the case when Ronda Rousey debuted back in 2018. Rousey jumped from the UFC to WWE and was headlining WrestleMania about fifteen months later. She has since left the promotion, though she has seemed open to a return since. Now we might be seeing her doing something at least related to WWE.

wrestlingrumors.net
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey Spotted With Top Smackdown Star

The former WWE Raw Women's Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey was recently cited with top names of ECW. Ronda Rousey is filming with D-Von Dudley and Paul Heyman. Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' was witnessed filming material alongside the brain behind ECW, Paul Heyman and ECW legend D-Von Dudley at the ECW Arena for her upcoming ESPN+ Series.
