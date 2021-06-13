Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

After the death of their sister, these two little girls are running a lemonade stand to raise money for organ donations in Utah

By Courtney Tanner
Salt Lake Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Jordan • Under the welcome shade of the maple tree on the corner of Countrywood Lane, the two girls carefully constructed their lemonade stand. They’d painted the wood table in teal and pink stripes, hung up a list of prices at the front — next to a kindly suggestive jar marked “TIPS” — and then, for the finishing touch, added a photo of their older sister, Makenzie Madsen. From the frame, she grinned so wide you could see all of her teeth, just like the girls remember her always doing.

www.sltrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Jordan, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donors#Organ Donations#Little Sister#Charity#Donorconnect#Intermountain Healthcare#University Of Utah Health#U
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Charities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes. Schools...
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.