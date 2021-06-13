After the death of their sister, these two little girls are running a lemonade stand to raise money for organ donations in Utah

West Jordan • Under the welcome shade of the maple tree on the corner of Countrywood Lane, the two girls carefully constructed their lemonade stand. They’d painted the wood table in teal and pink stripes, hung up a list of prices at the front — next to a kindly suggestive jar marked “TIPS” — and then, for the finishing touch, added a photo of their older sister, Makenzie Madsen. From the frame, she grinned so wide you could see all of her teeth, just like the girls remember her always doing.