Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Thomas Rhett Announces New Song With His Dad Rhett Akins in Honor of Father’s Day

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pl9VT_0aSx0l6S00

In a recent Twitter post, country star Thomas Rhett reported to fans that he announced the release date of his new song next to his own dad on the Grand Old Opry stage in Nashville, Tenn. “Things Dads Do” will be available on Father’s Day as a tribute to dads everywhere, including his own.

Thomas Rhett’s Inspiration Derives From Dad

Thomas Rhett isn’t shy when it comes to his father’s impact on his career. Rhett Atkins, a singer-songwriter himself, is most known for his top songs like “That Ain’t My Truck” and “Don’t Get Me Started.” A Georgia native, Atkins released his first album, A Thousand Memories, in 1995—five years after his son was born.

Because of his father’s passion for country music, Rhett quickly realized he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

In an interview with host Kelleigh Bannen of Apple’s “Today’s Country Radio,” Rhett explained, “That’s all I wanted to do was sit in the living room and have Dad play every country song on the radio so that me and him can sing them. It’s been pretty wild. It was kind of destined, maybe not for me to do exactly what I’m doing now, but I think I would have always done something in music because it was just so part of my childhood and so part of my dad’s history.”

‘Things Dads Do’

Now an established country star himself, Thomas Rhett is paying tribute to the pathway his father laid for him. His new song, “Things Dads Do,” focuses on the loving things a father does for his kids, though they may not appreciate it when they’re young.

“He won’t let you quit your football team

Or hang with the kid who lives down the street

‘Cause he heard he smokes dope and got holes in his jeans

Lookin’ back he was right, I guess.”

By the third verse, the lyrics shift once the son becomes a father himself and begins doing the same things his father did.

“Sit in the waitin’ room chewing Red Man

‘Till the doctor comes out and says y’all come on in

He’ll say she looks perfect then and shake your hand and say now you’ll understand

Things dads do.”

Though Thomas Rhett’s new song applies to almost all fathers and sons, he pulls from his own life, too. Lyrics like “And out of the blue without asking to show up he’ll give you advice about your career” directly speak to Rhett’s relationship with his fellow country star dad.

The last lines of the song reference Rhett’s own experiences with fatherhood, as he talks about his three children and how he’s adopted his father’s perspective with his own family.

Rhett Reveals What Kind of Father He’ll Be in the Future

The father of three young daughters, Thomas Rhett has thought about how he’ll be once his girls begin dating. He’s even written a song about it, called “To the Guy That Dates My Girls.”

According to TODAY, the topic first came up when a buddy began talking about his 15-year-old daughter. “I think I would like to say that I would be like the tough dad but I’m probably gonna be a softie,” Rhett admitted. “Like ‘Come in, come in, have some coffee, tell me about your life.'”

His oldest daughter, Willa, is just five and his youngest, Lennon, turned one year old in February. Fortunately for Rhett, he has time to prepare for that feat of fatherhood.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Kelleigh Bannen
Person
Rhett Akins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Dads#Grand Old Opry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Posts Sweet Father’s Day Throwback Pic for the ‘Best Dad’

In honor of her Father’s Day yesterday, Garth Brooks’ daughter, Allie Colleen, posted a couple photos on Instagram to celebrate her country legend dad. Allie, who shares a striking resemblance to her father, captioned the photos, “Here’s to all the Dads that have always been where they’re needed and to the best one a daughter could ask for.” The first photo in the collage is a recent one, as Garth Brooks hugs two of his daughters, August Anna (26) and Allie Colleen (24). The second photo is a throwback, featuring a young Brooks holding baby Allie close.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Carrie Underwood Tops the Charts With Grammy-Winning Hit, ‘Last Name,’ in 2008

Carrie Underwood scored her sixth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart when “Last Name” ascended to the top spot on June 21, 2008. Just three years after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005, Carrie Underwood had already become a darling of the country charts. Her 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, featured a string of hits, including “Jesus, Take the Wheel” (No. 1), “Don’t Forget to Remember Me” (No. 2), “Before He Cheats” (No. 1), and “Wasted” (No. 1).
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Travis Tritt Hangs with Family, Shows Off Father’s Day Presents in Sweet Thank You Post

Travis Tritt shared on Instagram how he spent Father’s Day, and we’re not sure what he’s more excited about—his presents or his family. Within the post, the country star shared several photos, some with family and some with gifts. However, in each photo, Tritt seems to wear the same bright-eyed enthusiasm that only a loving and grateful father can have. Featured in the photos with him are his children, Tyler Reese (23), Tristan James (21) and Tarian Nathaniel (17), as well as his wife, Theresa Nelson. The kids are a dead-split image of their mom and dad, all sharing his smile and her brown eyes.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Delivers Thought-Provoking Speech During His Ryman Performances

He’s ready to speak his mind! Country artist Cody Johnson shared his thoughts about Hollywood opinion during one of his concerts at the Ryman Auditorium this weekend. While gearing up to perform his hit single “Doubt Me Now,” Cody reportedly shared his thoughts about the opinions in Hollywood. “What I’m tired of is people in Hollywood thinking their opinion matters because they have a blue check next to their name on Twitter,” Johnson rallies, with fans cheering him on. “I’m gonna say this one time: I don’t care if you’re left, I don’t care if you’re right, I don’t care whether you are black, brown, or white. the only colors that matter right here are the United States – red, white, and blue.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson Huff Announces First In-Person ‘Live Original’ Conference With Exciting Snap

If you ever wanted the chance to meet Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff in person, this just might be your lucky day. Robertson took to social media on Monday afternoon to post a big-time announcement for all of her loyal fans and followers. The Duck Dynasty star and new mom says that Live Original (LO) Sister will be hosting an in-person conference in her Louisiana hometown.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Travolta Shares Rare Photo with Kids on First Father’s Day Since Death of Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta and his two children had a void in their family as they celebrated Father’s Day. It was the first the actor spent without his wife, who died last year. Travolta posted a photo of himself and his two kids, Ella Blue and Benjamin. His daughter looks a lot like him, while Benjamin is a sweet reminder of his beautiful mother. Travolta captioned the photo:
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Mary Ellen Actress Judy Norton Reveals How They Got ‘John-Curtis’ to Cry on Cue

Judy Norton played Mary Ellen Walton for The Waltons‘ entire run. Then, she returned to reprise her role in the films based on the series. Currently, Norton hosts a web series in which she pulls back the curtain on the iconic 70s drama. She gives longtime fans as well as those who are just discovering the show some clear insight into what it was like to be part of one of TV’s favorite families.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tate Actor Brecken Merrill Posts ‘Traditional Birthday Hat Pic’ on His 13th Birthday

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill has grown up before our eyes, but now he’s a teenager? Who allowed this to happen?. It still feels like yesterday that we Yellowstone fans were meeting a tiny Tate Dutton for the first time. So much rides on his adorable little shoulders within our favorite modern Western, and Brecken Merrill makes it all work through a fantastic mix of charm, cuteness, and talent.