Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

SUNDAYS WITH STAN: Prelude to the Game 6 Melodrama

NHL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Rangers on the edge for Game 6 against the Devils, Messier makes a guarantee. First a goat and then a hero, Bernie Nicholls brought the curtain down on the Devils victory in Game 5 of the 1994 New Jersey-New York series in fine Garden State style. At the...

www.nhl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavel Zacha
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Howie Rose
Person
Bernie Nicholls
Person
Mark Messier
Person
Martin Brodeur
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Meghan Duggan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game 6#Stan#The New York Post#Post#Swat#Rangers#Locker Room Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Related
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Simon Robertsson: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Winger with Perhaps the Best Shot in the Draft

With the New Jersey Devils owning the Isles’ first round pick this year, thanks to the trade that sent Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac to New York, it is also a benefit to look at some players who are not potential top 10 and top 5 talent. The Isles have had a really strong playoff run, and with their late pick in the first round that the Devils are getting, diving into potential late first round talent also gives us good insight on who Tom Fitzgerald might be looking at with the team’s second first rounder.
NHLNHL

Morreale, Kournianos on the Draft, Devils and Predictions I PODCAST

Draft experts Mike Morreale and Steve Kournianos give their insights on the upcoming NHL Draft and whom the Devils should select. New Jersey Devils Official Podcast · NHL Draft: Mike Morreale & Steve Kournianos | Speak of the Devils. NHL.com's Mike Morreale and The Draft Analyst's Steve Kournianos joined the...
NHLESPN

Vegas Golden Knights' Peter DeBoer: 'No doubt' Marc-Andre Fleury's miscue carried over into OT loss

The Vegas Golden Knights were less than two minutes away from victory in Game 3 on Friday night -- and then goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury tried playing the puck behind his net. With his team leading 2-1 late in the third period, Fleury collected a Canadiens dump-in behind his own net but accidentally sent the puck into his skates, kicking it to open ice -- and leaving the net wide open for Josh Anderson to stuff in a score-tying goal.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Endures rough game Sunday

LeMahieu went 0-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts Sunday in the Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Red Sox in 10 innings. LeMahieu suffered through one of his worst games of the season, both at the plate and in the field. Though he wasn't officially charged with an error on the night, LeMahieu was unable to flag down a catchable shallow pop fly off the bat of Christian Arroyo in the eighth inning, which fell in for a base hit. Arroyo then came around to score the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly. LeMahieu had a chance to make amends with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, but he grounded out to second base to end the game. After the hitless outing, LeMahieu is now holding down a .656 OPS for the season, his worst showing in the category since 2014. He's also failed to record an extra-base hit since May 18, a stretch of 62 at-bats.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sunday's Twins-Houston game recap

The designated hitter went 4-for-5, driving in four runs and scoring two. In the series he was 8-for-11 with four doubles. 6 Three-double games by players this season in MLB, and Brantley owns half. 20 Hits by the Astros, most by a Twins opponent since Sept. 17, 2019, against Chicago.
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Stu Cowan: NHL allowing 'prison rules' in Stanley Cup semifinals

You’d like to think the officiating can’t get any worse than it was for Games 3 and 4 of the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Unfortunately, it probably won’t get much better, either. Hopefully the NHL took note of how bad referees Chris Lee and...
Soccercanpl.ca

CPL documentary on Island Games, 2020 season to debut Sunday on CanPL.ca

With the 2021 CPL season just around the corner, it’s time for one epic look back on the Island Games. “Rise Above: The Island Games Documentary” will debut right here on CanPL.ca on Sunday, June 20 at 8pm ET/5pm PT and will offer an in-depth look at the 2020 season played exclusively on Prince Edward Island. Featuring exclusive interviews and footage, the doc will follow all eight CPL clubs into “the bubble” at UPEI Turf Field in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Blog: Nicolas Roy’s OT winner sends Golden Knights over Canadiens in Game 4

Goaltending can only do so much for the Golden Knights but once it hit overtime they were going to need another goal. Nicolas Roy delivered. Roy scored 1:18 into overtime to support a superb 27-save outing from Robin Lehner, and the Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Sunday to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece.
NHLNHL

VGK@MTL: Game 4 Recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens were edged 2-1 in overtime by the Golden Knights on Sunday night at the Bell Centre. The big story entering the contest was Golden Knights' head coach Peter DeBoer's decision to start backup Robin Lehner in place of Marc-André Fleury. Fleury made a costly mistake late...
NHLbettingpros.com

Top NHL Betting Pick for Golden Knights vs. Canadiens: Game 4 (6/20)

The Stanley Cup semi-finals have exceeded expectations — and for the best reasons possible. So it’s no surprise Sunday’s Game 4 between the Canadiens and Golden Knights promises to pack a heavy punch. Here’s a look at the odds for Sunday’s matchup and who you should put your money on.
NHLSports Illustrated

Which Teams Are Calling About Jack Eichel?

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Monday clubs are calling the Buffalo Sabres expressing interest in several players, among them Jack Eichel. Dreger didn't mention specific teams, raising the question about which ones are focused on the Sabres captain. Eichel became the subject of trade speculation last month after citing a “disconnect”...
NHLdailyhive.com

Vegas benching Fleury tonight vs Canadiens: report

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s latest high-profile playoff mistake appears to have cost him his spot in as the team’s starter, at least for tonight. Ahead of a crucial Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens with his Vegas side trailing 2-1 in the third-round playoff series, it looks like Robin Lehner will be getting the call to the crease, per TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie.
NHLSporting News

Jack Eichel trade rumors: Sabres reportedly 'want to move on' from star center

Tension has been brewing between Jack Eichel and the Sabres for some time. And now, it appears that the two sides are coming closer to a split. As detailed by SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550's The Instigators, it's not only Eichel who wants to leave the Sabres. Buffalo is ready to move on from Eichel as well.
NHLsinbin.vegas

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2 MONTREAL CANADIENS 1 (2-2) – OT

Recap: Robin Lehner looked sharp in net to start Game 4 in Montreal. Only his second appearance this postseason Lehner was peppered with shots but kept the Canadiens scoreless in the 1st period. The Golden Knights had trouble offensively only mustering up four shots in the opening 20 minutes. The...
NHLtrentonian.ca

Calgary-raised Brayden Point scoring at staggering clip in Stanley Cup playoffs

From ‘The Rifle’ to ‘Rocket’ to ‘Super Mario,’ Calgary-raised scoring sensation Brayden Point has added his name to a legendary list. A stud centre for the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, Point has now tickled twine in seven consecutive games, equalling the second-longest goal streak in a single Stanley Cup playoff run.
NHLmidnorthmonitor.com

About Last Night: Robin and refs frustrate Habs in Game 4 loss

The Vegas Golden Knights evened their best-of-seven third-round series with the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 on Sunday night with a 2-1 overtime win. Swapping netminder Marc-André Fleury with Robin Lehner paid dividends, as Lehner made 27 in the victory. There was some intrigue as to who would end up...
NHLPorterville Recorder

Vegas, Montreal tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -238, Canadiens +197; over/under is 5. NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Series tied 2-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit...