Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

EU and UK's 'sausage war' sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar

By Michel Rose
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnmK0_0aSx0TAG00

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -Growing tensions between Britain and the European Union threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit’s conclusion on Sunday, with London accusing France of “offensive” remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom.

Ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, the two sides have been trying to work out how to deal with post-Brexit trade and the British province, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

Ultimately, the talks keep coming back to the delicate patchwork of history, nationalism, religion and geography that intertwine in Northern Ireland, but the latest spat over the Brexit divorce deal is centred on sausages.

During talks with Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit, British Prime Minister Johnson queried how the French president would react if Toulouse sausages could not be sold in Paris markets, echoing London’s accusation that the EU is preventing sales of British chilled meats in Northern Ireland.

British media reported that Macron responded by inaccurately saying Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom, remarks British foreign minister Dominic Raab described as “offensive”.

“Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but frankly for months now and years, have characterised Northern Ireland as somehow a separate country and that is wrong,” Raab said.

“It is a failure to understand the facts. We wouldn’t talk about Catalonia and Barcelona, or Corsica in France in those ways,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme.

TRADE WAR?

In a move that some worry could provoke a full-scale trade war, Johnson has threatened to invoke emergency measures in the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit divorce deal if no solution is found to the so-called “sausage war”.

That protocol essentially kept the province in the EU’s customs union and adhering to many of the single market rules, creating a regulatory border in the Irish Sea between the British province and the rest of the United Kingdom.

But Johnson has already delayed the implementation of some of its provisions, including checks on chilled meats moving from the mainland to Northern Ireland, saying it was causing disruption to some supplies to the province.

A French diplomatic source said Macron had been taken aback by Johnson bringing up sausages - which the British leader had said was a crucial issue but one the French regarded as a distraction from the main business at the G7 leaders’ gathering.

The president had merely been pointing out the sausage comparison was invalid due to the geographic differences, the source said.

Repeatedly questioned at a news conference about Macron’s comments during their talks, Johnson said Brexit had occupied a “vanishingly small proportion of our deliberations” during the summit in Carbis Bay, which ended on Sunday.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect the territorial integrity of the UK but actually what happened at this summit was that there was a colossal amount of work on subjects that had absolutely nothing to do with Brexit,” he said.

Macron told reporters at the G7’s conclusion the two sides should stop wasting time on disputes about sausages.

“My wish is that we succeed collectively in putting into action what we signed several months ago,” he said. “Let’s not waste time with controversies that are created in corridors and backrooms.”

He said France had never taken “the liberty to question the sovereignty, the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom”.

Despite a U.S.-brokered 1998 peace deal that brought an end to three decades of violence, Northern Ireland remains deeply split along sectarian lines: Many Catholic nationalists aspire to unification with Ireland while Protestant unionists want to stay in the UK.

The EU does not want Northern Ireland to be a backdoor into its single market and neither side wants border checks between the province and the Republic of Ireland which could become a target for dissident militants.

Instead, the two sides agreed to the protocol, which provides for checks between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom, though Britain now says these are too cumbersome and divisive. Johnson said on Saturday he would do “whatever it takes” to protect the UK’s territorial integrity.

“It is time for the government to stop talking about fixes to the protocol and get on with taking the necessary steps to remove it,” said Edwin Poots, leader of Democratic Unionist Party, Northern Ireland’s largest political party.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Edwin Poots
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spar#Uk#G7 As Macron#The European Union#Post Brexit#British#French#Catholic#Protestant#Democratic Unionist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

EU can shut off flow of data and ‘slow down’ UK exports in a Brexit trade war, Boris Johnson warned

The EU is likely to shut off the flow of vital security and business data and “slow down” exports through Calais if there is a Brexit trade war, Boris Johnson is being warned.Brussels has multiple weapons it can deploy that would have “significant economic consequences” for the UK, if the conflict over Northern Ireland escalates, an expert is predicting.One is the “data adequacy” decision granted by Brussels – to the relief of businesses – but which is only temporary, said Jonathan Portes, of the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank.“The EU could legally withdraw that at any time –...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Northern Ireland's DUP Names Donaldson as New Leader

BELFAST (Reuters) - The next leader of Northern Ireland's biggest political party warned on Tuesday it was "not realistic to expect stability" in the British province while post-Brexit trade rules agreed with the European Union remain in place. Jeffrey Donaldson's unopposed nomination will make him the third person in a...
EconomyTelegraph

British exports of EU goods to Northern Ireland incurring Brexit tariffs

Businesses are paying tariffs on EU goods sent to Northern Ireland via Britain because of the customs border in the Irish Sea created by a Brexit withdrawal agreement. Companies have to pay more money to send the goods from Britain to Northern Ireland, even though they meet EU standards because they were made in Europe.
Economy1stnews.com

UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute

British and European officials are increasingly optimistic they will avert a post-Brexit trade war,, believing the two sides will strike a truce in the dispute over checks on goods moving into Northern Ireland. The British government has asked the European Union; to extend the grace period before a ban comes...
Public Healthislandfm.com

Brexit: UK's decision to leave EU five years ago will aid country's recovery from COVID-19, PM says

The UK's decision to leave the EU five years ago will allow the country to "seize" its true potential when recovering from the pandemic, Boris Johnson has said. Marking half a decade to the day that UK voted to leave the bloc in a knife-edge referendum result, the Prime Minister said Brexit will act as a spur to jobs and renewal across the UK as the country builds back following COVID-19.
Politicsbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Timeline: The UK’s bumpy journey out of the EU

Wednesday marks five years since the UK voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48% – however, the path out of Europe has been anything but smooth. Here are the key dates on Britain’s road to Brexit. – January 23 2013. Under intense pressure from many of his own...
POTUSThe Guardian

Moving on: why the EU is not missing Britain that much

On the night of 23 June 2016 a storm broke out over Brussels. Rain poured, thunder rolled and lightning flashed over the headquarters of the European Union’s institutions. Then in the small hours came a political thunderbolt almost no one had forecast: the UK had voted to leave the union. Five years on, the Brexit tempest has subsided – in Brussels, if not in London.
EuropeTelegraph

EU sausage laws just tip of the Brexit iceberg in Northern Ireland

European Union sausage laws are just the tip of the iceberg in post-Brexit Northern Ireland, which still follows almost 300 Single Market rules covering everything from sardine marketing to fireworks and bull semen. Hardline Brexiteers called on the Government to revise the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is packed with rules...
EntertainmentAdvanced Television

EU threat to British productions

A paper circulated among its member states suggests that in the wake of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, the bloc is preparing to act against the “disproportionate” amount of British television and film content shown in Europe. The UK’s dominance of international broadcast sales has been described as...
Presidential Electionthegirlsun.com

EU facing fresh disaster as rogue candidate poised to topple Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and National Rally leader Marine Le Pen saw their respective parties stumble on Sunday as incumbent conservatives surged ahead in the first round of regional elections marred by a record-low turnout. Sunday’s regional polls had been described as a dress rehearsal for next year’s presidential election – but by 8pm, the putative protagonists of the Elysée contest had witnessed their respective parties falter at the polls. Ms Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) was hoping to lead in as many as six of mainland France’s 13 regions, putting it on course to win its first-ever region – or more – in the June 27 runoff.
Immigrationjusticenewsflash.com

Brexit polls show “limited enthusiasm” for the UK-EU trade deal

British voters have “limited enthusiasm” for the post-Brexit agreement negotiated by the Boris Johnson administration with the European Union last year, and only one-fifth of them think it is a “good” agreement. A survey found it. However, before the fifth anniversary of the EU referendum in 2016 on Wednesday, opinion...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-UK Speaker Bercow, scourge of Brexiteers, joins Labour

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, a longtime Conservative lawmaker who gained international fame refereeing the country’s bruising political drama over Brexit, said Sunday he has switched allegiances and joined the opposition Labour Party. Bercow was a Conservative member of Parliament for 12 years until...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Tesco 'very keen' for resolution to UK-EU sausage spat

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, is “very keen” for the UK government and the European Union to resolve a dispute over whether chilled meat products such as sausages, produced in mainland UK, can continue to be sold in Northern Ireland. Under post-Brexit trade rules agreed last year, the...
Economyhelloniceworld.com

Brexit news live: UK asks for delay to ban on sausage exports to EU

The Lib Dems have overturned a large Tory majority to score an historic win in the Chesham and Amersham by-election. Sarah Green has become the country’s newest MP after winning the seat, which had been a Conservative stronghold since its creation in 1974. Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader,...