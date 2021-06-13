Politics: Right

Cancel
2021-06-13 11:08 LifeZette AZ Senator Told Merrick Garland That if He Touches Any Audit Ballots, He'll be Arrested... Oh snap!... Kayleigh McEnany Torches CNN's Brian Stelter After He Fawns Over Biden Administration... Kayleigh McEnany, the former press secretary of Donald Trump, spoke out this week to slam CNN's Brian Stelter...

Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

1 in 3 Americans believe the 'Big Lie'

(CNN) — "Some men you just can't reach." That famous line from the movie "Cool Hand Luke" kept echoing in my head as I paged through a new national poll conducted by Monmouth University. Here's why: 32% of respondents in that poll said that President Joe Biden only won the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser blasts Biden, Sanders for associating with 'Marxists': 'It starts from the top'

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, warned of growing extreme sentiment on the left, as evidenced by what "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin described as the "Marxism" of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the physical and political "embrace" by President Joe Biden of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. – the latter a member of the far-left "Squad."
POTUSNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

TONY: Hello, NPR. This is Tony (ph). I'm stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, home of the Bloody 100th Air Refueling Wing. We just had the privilege to hear our commander-in-chief give a speech at his first stop on his first overseas tour. This podcast was recorded at... SUSAN DAVIS,...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Senate's 'Nothing but No' McConnell Stands as Roadblock to Biden Agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When the U.S. Senate this week votes on a sweeping election-reform bill, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will play a role he relishes: Roadblock to the Democratic agenda. McConnell earned the nicknames "Grim Reaper" and "Dr. No" after establishing a long track record for blocking Democratic initiatives...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine says Joe Biden is a 'puppet'; Putin would have 'mopped the floor with him'

Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for being a "puppet" in the White House, asking who was really "pulling the strings." JEANINE PIRRO: He came to us a Trojan Horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory president. One who could reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, this so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline, destroying American jobs and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders. But Joe is more than a Trojan Horse. He is a puppet. The question, of course, is who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?