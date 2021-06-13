Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City Identify €65M Defender As Possible Aymeric Laporte Replacement - Man United Also Linked With Interest

By Freddie Pye
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 9 days ago

The former Athletic Bilbao defender has been considering his future, after losing his guaranteed starting XI place under Pep Guardiola last season, following the rise and consistency of John Stones and Ruben Dias at the heart of the Manchester City back-line.

However, such is the role and the importance of Laporte that Manchester City are not just willing to let him go without a worthy replacement, and the weekend has brought about news of a possible new name should a transfer be arranged this summer.

This is according to Sam Lee of the Athletic, who looks into the possible defensive changes at the club this summer in his latest piece released on Sunday morning.

Sam Lee reports that Villarreal's highly-rated central defender Pau Torres is one of the players that Manchester City could turn to this summer, should they receive the right offer for the want-away Aymeric Laporte.

The 24 year-old Spanish international is stated to have other admirers in the Premier League and in Spain, with Manchester United known to have an established interest in the player, while his buy-out clause increased from €50 million to €65 million earlier this year.

Only recently, it was reported in Spain that Manchester City's neighbours were ready to trigger the players previous buy-out clause, however, their views on the transfer and said clause remain unknown after it saw an increase due to various criteria being checked by the player.

Whether or not Manchester City and Aymeric Laporte will be able to arrange a transfer this summer remains to be seen, however what is known is that the summer transfer market is one that lacks the levels of cash that we have seen in previous years.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit every top European club strongly, and Laporte's most likely suitors in Real Madrid and FC Barcelona may not be able to stump up the sums that Manchester City are likely to demand for their star centre-back.

You can read Sam Lee's full article in the Athletic here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
74
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
John Stones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#Man United#Man City#Athletic Bilbao#Xi#Spanish#The Premier League#European#Real Madrid#Fc Barcelona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Man City defender Laporte defends Spain commitment ahead of Euro 2020

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte discusses committing his international future to Spain. Laporte has experienced tough questioning from Spanish reporters and a backlash from some inside French football after committing himself to the La Roja ahead of the Euros. The defender played all his international youth football with France, but...
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Man City striker linked with a switch to Barcelona

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Barcelona according to a report carried by Mundo Deportivo. The Manchester City winger, currently preparing for Euro 2020 with England, has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola and is said to be unhappy with his lack of minutes at the Etihad.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Aymeric Laporte Being Monitored by Spanish Giants

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are rumored to be tracking Manchester City star defender Aymeric Laporte, according to a report from Spain. While Pep Guardiola and his men cruised to the 2020-21 PL title rumored unrest among Laporte and the press is inevitable. The former Blaugrana coach favored the defensive duo of Ruben Dias and John Stones, this has led to the downfall of Laporte in the pecking order.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City star Gundogan interested in Barcelona move

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan could be eyeing a move to Spanish giants Barcelona. The German enjoyed a fantastic season for City, often playing as a false nine and providing plenty of goals and assists for the side. According to The Sun, Gundogan will wait to see if Barcelona firm...
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Man City star’s transfer stance as he is linked with Tottenham move

Transfer News: Raheem Sterling stance known amid Tottenham Hotspur link. According to a report by Football Insider (h/t Yorkshire Evening Post), Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, has no interest in a move to Tottenham Hotspur during this transfer window. Sterling was linked with a move to Spurs as a makeweight...
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Sancho down plays Man United links Euro 2020 kicks off

Jadon Sancho has suggested that he has not been “looking at” Manchester United transfer rumours ahead of this summer’s Euros. Last summer was dominated by discussion about the talented 21-year-old swapping the Bundesliga for the Premier League, but the Old Trafford outfit failed to strike a deal with the German side.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gossip: Mahrez and Sterling latest Man City players linked with Barcelona

Barcelona have already signed Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City, been rumored to be interested in Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan and now, apparently, have turned their attentions to Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. The Mahrez rumor comes from El Chiringuito’s Jose Alvarez who reckons the Algerian’s name...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Liverpool ‘target Lorenzo Pellegrini’ and Bernardo Silva ‘linked with Man City exit’

Nuno Espirito Santo is set to be appointed as the new manager of Crystal Palace, The Daily Telegraph reports. The Portuguese parted ways with Wolves by mutual consent before their last game of the season last month but is understood to be eager to stay in the Premier League He has been interviewed by Everton and Palace, but the Eagles are said to be front-runners. Everton have also been linked with Brighton boss Graham Potter, The Athletic reports.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mourinho pinpoints perfect next Kane destination amid Man Utd, Man City links

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says that Harry Kane should stay in the Premier League as transfer rumours over his future swirl. For now, the England captain is fully focused on the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 campaign. Gareth Southgate’s men kick off Group D on Sunday when playing Croatia – their 2018 World Cup nemesis. However, the question of Kane’s future hangs over the tournament and will come back into view afterwards.
UEFATEAMtalk

Barcelona raise funds for pursuit of Man City star to replace €50m man

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona, according to reports. Sterling has just helped City to the Premier League title, providing 10 goals and seven assists from 31 appearances. He also had one goal and two assists on their route to the Champions League final. His place in the England squad for Euro 2020 was secure despite a dip in form towards the end of the season.
Premier Leagueintothecalderon.com

Atlético holding firm on Trippier price amid Man United interest

It is little surprise that their LaLiga success this season has seen Atletico Madrid players become the subject of transfer speculation, with the club already reportedly rejecting an offer for one of their stars. Manchester United are said to be keen on signing right back Kieran Trippier, who played a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Premier League and Bundesliga Clubs Eye Centre-Back Move, La Liga Defender Eyed To Replace Current First-Team Star - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #5

On top of that, Manchester City could be looking to reshape the squad by bringing in some big names from European and world football. Sunday brought about a day of more reliable news from the better sources, with the likes of Sam Lee providing some insight into the feeling and mood surrounding some of the ongoing situations surrounding particular players.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man City unwilling to allow star midfielder to leave despite Barcelona interest

Despite coming up short during the final of the recent 2020-21 Champions League final, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City enjoyed an excellent campaign. Having lifted the Premier League title, one player who continually stood out from the rest was midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and the German’s impressive form now sees him heavily linked with a move to Barcelona – however, according to recent reports, Pep Guardiola has no intention of allowing his prolific midfielder to depart – despite having just two years left on his contract.
UEFATribal Football

Man City defender Stones: Foden will continue to improve

Manchester City defender John Stones says there's much more to come from Phil Foden. Stones expects Foden to get even better after a breakthrough season at Manchester City that saw him named PFA Young Player of the Year. "It's difficult when you play with someone and you're a big fan...