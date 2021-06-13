Man City Identify €65M Defender As Possible Aymeric Laporte Replacement - Man United Also Linked With Interest

The former Athletic Bilbao defender has been considering his future, after losing his guaranteed starting XI place under Pep Guardiola last season, following the rise and consistency of John Stones and Ruben Dias at the heart of the Manchester City back-line.

However, such is the role and the importance of Laporte that Manchester City are not just willing to let him go without a worthy replacement, and the weekend has brought about news of a possible new name should a transfer be arranged this summer.

This is according to Sam Lee of the Athletic, who looks into the possible defensive changes at the club this summer in his latest piece released on Sunday morning.

Sam Lee reports that Villarreal's highly-rated central defender Pau Torres is one of the players that Manchester City could turn to this summer, should they receive the right offer for the want-away Aymeric Laporte.

The 24 year-old Spanish international is stated to have other admirers in the Premier League and in Spain, with Manchester United known to have an established interest in the player, while his buy-out clause increased from €50 million to €65 million earlier this year.

Only recently, it was reported in Spain that Manchester City's neighbours were ready to trigger the players previous buy-out clause, however, their views on the transfer and said clause remain unknown after it saw an increase due to various criteria being checked by the player.

Whether or not Manchester City and Aymeric Laporte will be able to arrange a transfer this summer remains to be seen, however what is known is that the summer transfer market is one that lacks the levels of cash that we have seen in previous years.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit every top European club strongly, and Laporte's most likely suitors in Real Madrid and FC Barcelona may not be able to stump up the sums that Manchester City are likely to demand for their star centre-back.

You can read Sam Lee's full article in the Athletic here.

