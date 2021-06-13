Cancel
Alabama State

Whitewater rafting coming to Alabama capital in 2023

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 9 days ago
Artist rendering.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Work is beginning on a 120-acre development that’s meant to bring new attractions and visitors to Alabama’s capital with whitewater rafting and other activities.

Located just west of the downtown area near the Alabama River, the estimated $50 million Montgomery Whitewater is set to open in 2023 with a combination of public contributions and private financing. Officials gathered for a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday.

Using a system that recirculates water, the project will include whitewater rafting, kayaking, paddle boats and canoeing. It will also have mountain bike trails, climbing areas, zip lines and rope courses.

Montgomery got a boost in tourism when a national lynching memorial opened in 2018, and officials hope the whitewater development brings additional people to town while revitalizing an area near Interstate 65.

“The whitewater project can be a catalyst to transform our city and this entire region. We are being intentional in our work to attract new opportunities for growth and investment by marketing areas outside of traditional development zones,” Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement.

The park is expected to employ about 640 people with an estimated financial impact of more than $35 million annually.

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content.

