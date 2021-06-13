The OnePlus Watch has got nothing on its cheaper and better fitness band

OnePlus has probably never been as ambitious as it’s been so far in 2021, launching a trio of flagship-class phones and even stepping into the fitness wearable space. Though the OnePlus Watch and Band both failed on several fronts, you’d expect the smartwatch to at least be a better overall product than the cheaper tracker, right? Well, you may be surprised to learn that not only does the Band outpace the Watch on most core metrics, but these two are also quite far apart in terms of their basic tracking capabilities, despite coming from the same brand.