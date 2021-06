In this sneak peek for the series finale of ‘KUWTK,’ Kourtney Kardashian tells her sisters why she won’t take Scott Disick back, and scolds them for ‘enabling’ him. Kourtney Kardashian has officially had enough of her family taking Scott Disick’s side when it comes to the possibility two of them getting back together. Throughout the entire final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott has been trying to win Kourtney back, and her sisters and mom have been on-board. Now, in a preview from the upcoming June 10 finale, Kourtney finally shares why she’s still not ready to get back with her ex.