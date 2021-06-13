Cancel
Royal Family News: Meghan Markle’s Dad Threatens To Spill ‘Dirty Laundry’ In New Interview

By Tanya Clark
celebratingthesoaps.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news divulges that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s reportedly estranged father is allegedly taking a page from her playbook and threatening to air “dirty laundry.”. Thomas will be seen in an interview scheduled to air on Sunday and it’s being reported that he could spill the other...

celebratingthesoaps.com
Royal Family Sends Love to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Girl

Whereas it is unknown the place the couple at the moment stands with the royal household, it is clear they’re nonetheless paying their respects. Per a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they gave their child lady a reputation that honors each Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana.
Royals React to the Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter

Meghan Markle and the prince harry they are delighted with the arrival of their baby, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple shared the exciting news on their page of the Archewell Foundation, expressing: “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have imagined. “
Royal Family News: Thomas Markle Sends His Love To Baby Lilibet

British royal family news shows that Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle took the high road once again by congratulating his daughter on the arrival of her second child. He has not been allowed to meet the first, and many royal watchers fear he will never be allowed access to the second.
John Oliver's blunt warning to Meghan Markle over Royal Family's 'emotional complications'

Royal family ‘won’t change’ says John Oliver. Meghan and Harry recently announced their second child Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor had been welcomed to the world, weighing 7lbs 11oz. Tributes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were made the world over, including from the likes of Harry’s brother Prince William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Charles himself expressed his delight, telling reporters it was “such happy news” as he visited the Mini car factory in Oxford earlier this week.
Royal Family News: Thomas Markle Pleads With Meghan To Make Amends Before He Dies

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s tossed aside father Thomas Markle is once again begging her to mend fences. According to the cast-off dad, he wishes nothing more than to speak to her once again; she has not spoken to her father since she married Prince Harry three years ago. Yesterday her relatives branded her a snob who will not talk to them because they are not in her new “class.”
Prince Edward Addresses Harry And Meghan Royal Rift In New Interview

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest child Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, recently addressed the royal rift, and clearly had no qualms in doing so. In an exclusive sit-down with a media outlet on Thursday— which could’ve been his father the late Prince Philip’s 100th birthday— Edward addressed uncomfortable truths pertaining to the familial tensions. He further opined that whatever ensued between the Royal Family and Sussexes was “very sad”.
Royal Family news – Prince Charles IGNORING brutal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feud ‘until raw emotions settle down’

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to name their new daughter Lilibet Diana could backfire, an expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously fled the UK citing concerns for their ‘privacy’ and repeatedly insisted they wanted to raise Archie as a “private” citizen, not under the relentless royal spotlight as Harry was.
Meghan Markle: From Hollywood to the English monarchy, the hidden face of his arrival in the royal family

From Hollywood to the royal family of England, Meghan Markle will have gone through a path strewn with pitfalls. Focus. Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981 in a mixed family. Her mother Doria Ragland is African American while her father Thomas Markle is of German, Irish and English descent. She grew up in a modest suburb of Los Angeles and had a happy childhood despite her parents’ divorce when she was only six years old. Aware of being torn between two worlds, the young woman does not let the racist prejudices of which she is a victim affect her. “I’m half white and half black. My parents always made me feel special and no different” she explains to the magazine IT in 2015. From an early age, she therefore sees things in a big way. At only 11 years old, she is already a feminist at heart and fights against inequalities by denouncing the sexism of an advertisement for a dishwashing liquid whose slogan is: “All women are fighting grease in pots and pans.” Indignant by this message, she takes hold of her finest quill to write several letters sent to TV host Linda Ellerbee, lawyer Gloria Allred, First Lady Hillary Clinton as well as to Procter & Gamble, the company behind this commercial. His wish ? That the word “women” be changed to “everybody”. Against all expectations, the brand agrees to make these changes and the pretty brunette receives the encouragement of the three personalities.