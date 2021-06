Florida players recently had to run stadiums, touching every step of The Swamp, as part of offseason workouts. Thomas Goldkamp of 247Sports writes that the stadium run was for losing to LSU at home last season. Mullen put the rule in effect when he returned to UF as head coach ahead of the 2018 season. In 2019, the Gators managed a perfect home record and they did not have to do the stadium run last year. This past season, Florida fell to LSU in a shocking upset in the final home game of 2020.