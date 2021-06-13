Cancel
Rangers looking for Dane Dunning to come up big vs. Dodgers

By Field Level Media
 9 days ago

While the Texas Rangers have struggled to find success on the road, they are learning that they can count on young right-hander Dane Dunning. One day after the Rangers ended a 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 road victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers, Dunning will be on the mound Sunday for the series finale. The start is the 20th career major-league outing for Dunning, who will square off against right-hander Walker Buehler.

Max Muncy
Clayton Kershaw
Chris Woodward
Walker Buehler
Trevor Bauer
Cody Bellinger
Texas Rangers
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB
Baseball
Sports
LOS ANGELES – As the Rangers have managed his pitches and workload this season, Dane Dunning has pushed the team to go deeper into games. He had his chance on Sunday. And the same problem that has too often short-circuited his starts this season once again arose. He struggled early, seemingly uncomfortable on the mound, which led to an early deficit and a high pitch count. It resulted in the same ending: A short outing. Pitching on six days rest and with six days more coming before his next start, Dunning got through only four innings Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Los Angeles.