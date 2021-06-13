Rangers looking for Dane Dunning to come up big vs. Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit five home runs in a 12-1 victory over the Texas Rangers last night, and look for a similar offensive explosion tonight. The Dodgers are -286 moneyline favorites, while the over/under is 7.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Los Angeles's Trevor Bauer (6-4, 2.40 ERA) faces Texas's Kolby Allard (1-2, 3.41 ERA). Bauer has lost two of his last three starts, but is 1-0 with a 4.06 ERA in six career starts against Texas. The Rangers have lost 16 consecutive road games, which is tied for the longest road losing streak in franchise history. The streak is also the second-longest of any team in the last ten seasons, and trails Arizona's current 19-game road losing streak.