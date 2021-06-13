Cancel
Cubs look to complete sweep of reeling Cardinals

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

The streaking Chicago Cubs bid to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday night when they host the reeling St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs posted an 8-5 win over the Cardinals on Friday and a 7-2 victory the following day to improve to 23-10 at Wrigley Field. Chicago has won five...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
