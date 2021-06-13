Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gloria Lynne: Pioneer American Jazz Vocalist

By Jae Jones
blackthen.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria Lynne, also known as Gloria Alleyne, was an American jazz vocalist with a recording career spanning from 1958 to 2007. Lynne was born in Harlem in 1929 to John and Mary Wilson, a gospel singer. She grew up in Harlem, and as a young girl, Lynne sang with the local African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church Choir.

blackthen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Gloria Lynne
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Harlem#American#The Dell Tones#A Pioneer Award#The National Black Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Seattle, WAknkx.org

The New Cool: Black Americans expand the sounds of modern jazz

Saturday is Juneteenth, the recently proclaimed state holiday honoring the abolition of slavery in the United States. KNKX is proud to bring listeners the jazz and blues music born of the African American experience that's an essential part of our nation's cultural heritage. Black musicians continue to be at the forefront of American popular music and to expand of the language of modern jazz and blues.
Philadelphia, PAwrti.org

Jazz Philadelphia's Hometown Heroes: Spotlight on Vocalist Michelle Lordi

The best jazz singers have a knack for connecting with audiences. Few musicians of any stripe share Michelle Lordi’s gift for creating them. While Lordi has graced the usual stages with her emotionally captivating, starkly expressive voice—South and Chris’ Jazz Café close to home, renowned venues like New York City’s Birdland and Mezzrow farther afield—she’s made a unique home for herself in far more unexpected places.
Nashville, TNTennessee Tribune

Black Music Honored at NMAAAM’s Celebration of Legends Concert

Nashville, TN — There was a spirit that filled the Ryman Auditorium at the National Museum of African American Music’s (NMAAM) 2021 Celebration of Legends Benefit Concert where Quincy Jones, Smokey Robinson, Lionel Richie, Chaka Khan and the Fisk Jubilee Singers were honored with the Rhapsody and Rhythm Award. “We...
Musicaboutinsider.com

Pamela Jackson Releases Her Newest Christian Music Single “We Are America.”

Pamela Jackson, a talented singer, has released her latest single, “We Are America.” In “We Are America,” the singer spreads hope and love. Quinton Fashion and Jawuan Ford produced this energetic, soulful, hip-hop song, and it was rapped by Latarra Nicole and featured bass accompaniment by renowned bassist Andrew Gouche. This compelling single is sure to top the charts and playlists.
Manhattan, NYjazzwax.com

Tony Scott's Centennial

June 17 was the 100th anniversary of Tony Scott's birth. The clarinetist, baritone saxophonist, leader and arranger was born in New Jersey and attended Manhattan's Juilliard School of Music from 1940 to 1942. He began recording as a sideman in 1945 before leading his first band backing Sarah Vaughan in '46. He also played clubs with Charlie Parker in the late 1940s and backed Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae, Jackie Paris and other vocalists throughout the '50s. He also recorded extensively as a sideman and leader for Brunswick and RCA during the decade.
Waitsburg, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

PIONEER PORTRAITS

One Main Street merchant noted that on Saturday morning, All Wheels looked more like Christmas Kickoff than the hot-tarmac Father’s Day weekend car show Daytonites and visitors have come to expect. But even though the number of families coming to the mobility extravaganza was down this year, the number of cars on Main Street was as big as ever and very few participants complained about the weather.
Providence, RIMetalSucks

Lorna Shore Drop “To the Hellfire” Single with New Vocalist Will Ramos

Lorna Shore have released a new song, “To the Hellfire,” with new vocalist Will Ramos (Monument of a Memory, ex-A Wake in Providence). Ramos briefly toured with the band in early 2020 after the dismissal of former vocalist CJ McCreery, but that run was cut short by the pandemic. “To the Hellfire” is Ramos’ first recorded output with the band and comes along with the announcement that he is now their permanent vocalist.
NFLrocknheavy.net

The best modern rock vocalists

My personal selections of the best rock lead singers. I’d like to start this article with a little anecdote. When I saw Royal Blood touring their second album a couple of years ago, they had a couple of opening acts. One of the acts particularly caught my eye, as the lead singer was acting uncontrollably and erratically on stage, and seemed to be a bit of an arse. It was a shame, really, as the band seemed pretty good. The point I’m getting at is, you need a good leader for a band, and usually, it is the lead singer, as they are what people first hear when they listen to the music. They don’t need to be loud and eccentric, they need to be a good singer and not unreasonable. Here are 5 lead singers, with great vocal ability and a sensible head.
Indiana Statejazzbuffalo.org

Jazz In Town: Summer of Jazz!

(Photo: Maria Sebastion will be kicking off Jazz at Chandlerville on Thursday, June 17 with a Jazz-Pop show!) JazzBuffalo is creating a Summer of Jazz! We have great jazz happening outdoors for you to enjoy. Because it is time to get together and be a community. After a year and half of isolation. Many thanks to those who attended the first-ever Jazz On The Plaz! What a great time of music, family, community, and enjoying our beautiful city!
Musicwhatzup.com

Local vocalist takes Embassy stage for debut album release

Ever hear the one about the girl who was dumped by her high school sweetheart and was rescued by the music of singer-songwriter Jewel?. But that’s where things began with Eliza Toth, the local powerful singer who is set to perform her record release show at the Embassy Theatre on Saturday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

Hear First Taste of New Bad Wolves Vocalist DL Laskiewicz

Just last week, Bad Wolves announced that former Acacia Strain guitarist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz would be taking over vocal duties for the group and now a behind-the-scenes video hyping their new album offers a first taste of his vocals within the band setting. The new clip, seen below, is an...
MusicRevolver

Crypta Vocalist-Bassist Fernanda Lira: My Top 6 Bass Heroes

Crypta have only been around for two years, but you wouldn't know it if you heard them. The Brazillian/Dutch quartet features former members of the Brazillian thrash titans Nervosa, vocalist/bassist Fernanda Lira and drummer Luana Dametto, as well as the formidable guitarists Sonia Anubis and Tainá Bergamaschi. Their debut album, Echoes of the Soul, arrives tomorrow (June 11th) via Napalm Records, and it's a fucking beastly death metal record that's brimming with fierce personality and extra-tight musicianship.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones And More Headline The Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame Inaugural Class

Celebrating the Juneteenth holiday, the Georgia Entertainment Caucus and the Black American Music Association inducted the first group of stars into the Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame. The inaugural class included current recording legends like Beyoncé, Usher, OutKast, Kirk Franklin, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kirk Franklin. The walk of fame will also include pioneers like Shirley Caesar, Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones. Rounding out the star-studded class, Michael Jackson, James Brown and Otis Redding were all posthumously honored.
Visual Artmutualart.com

Lynn Chadwick

“ ..What stands Chadwick’s sculpture apart from the rest is their sculptural ‘attitude’ which he skillfully used to express a particular stance and the relationship of one mass to another whilst also concentrating on precision of line, crispness of texture and subtlety of colour.. ”
Musictheprp.com

Fleshcrawl Vocalist Sven “Svenson” Gross Has Passed Away

Fleshcrawl have announced the passing of their vocalist Sven “Svenson” Gross. The 44-year-old died this past Friday, June 11th following a bout with cancer. The group’s drummer Bastian Herzog commented:. “it is hard to find the right words in situations like this one. Probably even impossible. For me personally this...