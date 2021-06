It’s Day 3 at Ascot, and just like the first two days, there are four terrific stakes races to lead off the card. The weather so far this week has been terrific, especially by English standards, and while the forecast for Thursday is a bit iffy, with showers and thunderstorms possible, it does not appear that enough rain will fall to affect the turf course much. So we are playing for the same good to firm conditions seen the last two days. With that out of the way, let’s go.