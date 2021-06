England’s Ashes plans have suffered a significant setback after Olly Stone was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a stress fracture to his lower back. The 27-year-old had been identified as one of three potential 90mph fast bowlers for the trip to Australia in November alongside Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, with pace absent from the attack that lost 4-0 during the 2017-18 tour. But after winning his third Test cap during last Sunday’s eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand, Stone reported some discomfort and underwent a scan, the results of which confirmed the third stress fracture of his injury-plagued career.