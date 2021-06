Following on from the G7 Summit the US has recruited the EU into its anti-China campaign by establishing a new tech trade council that will further isolate Beijing. The previous US administration had a hard time going from one EU member state to the next, cajoling them – with mixed results – into banning Huawei and ZTE. The new guy is taking a much more subtle approach, bringing the whole of the EU in one fell swoop into an exclusive, high-level club that doesn’t explicitly go after Chinese tech companies, but will nonetheless act as a counterweight to China’s tech sector.