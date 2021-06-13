Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

E3 2022 and future E3 events will be a mixture of physical and digital

By Neil Soutter
game-debate.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE3 is an exciting time of the year as an avid gamer because it is almost a full week of gaming news and major announcements. But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing organizers to create a digital version of the show, the future of E3 is looking a little different than what it usually was.

game-debate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesAndroid Central

Jiggle Physics 084: E3 2021 Predictions

Miles Dompier hangs out with the Jiggle Physics team for a fun chat about what we might expect at E3 2021 from Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and others. Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Capcom Announces Livestream Event for E3

This E3 has been an odd affair to cover. Unlike the previous year, which occurred at the height of the covid pandemic, we will have what structurally amounts to the usual E3 timeframe. In contrast, last year saw developers hold scattered press events through the summer. However, it still appears we can expect to see most developers opt for small events to showcase all their new content. With the event being all digital it makes sense, not to get 3 days of floor coverage of the conference, but many of these studios often opt for other companies’ stages and smaller games-based coverage.One of these companies is Capcom.
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

Inside E3 2021's Media Portal — The Argument For and Against An 'All-Digital' E3

E3 looks very different in 2021. As with many large-scale events, the annual summer video game trade show has moved entirely online. At a time where the threat of COVID-19 continues to loom large, it makes complete sense. And with so many options to connect with others across different platforms, and even the ability to take appointments for game demos over the internet, it made me consider whether the industry needed an in-person trade show ever again.
TechnologyGamespot

E3 2022 Could Be A Physical/Digital Hybrid Show

E3 2022 is already being planned, and it could return to an in-person show, albeit with some digital elements as well. Stanley Pierre-Louis, the CEO of the ESA, said in an interview that future E3 events will "probably be a mix of physical and digital," though nothing is decided yet and feedback from 2021's show will inform next year's.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

E3 Digital Conference Live Shows and Schedule

After last year’s dysfunctional E3 we can expect a more standard and structured affair this time around. While we still will not be returning to an in-person convention, with the ESA opting for a Free online-only event, there is still plenty to look forward to. The event itself will take...
Video Gamesepicstream.com

E3 2021 Releases Updated Schedule for the Event

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. One of the most awaited gaming events every year is E3 and for 2021, it will be an all-virtual convention complete with a brand-new online portal and app. It is expected that a whole lot of new games and products will be presented and the organizers of the event, Entertainment Software Association, released an updated schedule for E3 2021 so get your calendars ready for a packed conference!
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

E3 2021: Devolver Digital Confirms 'MaxPass+' Event For June 12th

Devolver Digital has announced its ‘MaxPass+’ event for June 12th. Taking advantage of the bevvy of other press conferences and announcements starting this week, the indie publisher will kick off their showcase at 1:30pm PT / 9:30pm on the company’s Twitch channel. The reigning industry champions when it comes to...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Devolver Announcing 5 Games At Devolver MaxPass+ E3 2021 Event

E3 2021 is just around the corner and Devolver Digital has something in store: get ready for Devolver MaxPass+, an event where it will present a "bold new vision for monetization as a service." Devolver Digital is one of the most interesting game publishers on the planet with a knack...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Confirms Switch Digital Deals Promotion To Follow E3 Event

It's not long now until Nintendo's E3 Direct broadcast, and Nintendo of America has confirmed that a range of Switch Digital Deals will follow the broadcast on 15th June, rolling out at around 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK / 7pm CEST. It is worth noting that we shouldn't assume, at this stage, that territories like Europe will have the same deals, but we hope that'll be the case.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Catching up with the ESA on the eve of the first digital E3

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo returning this weekend after a year off, it's a good time for a check-in with Entertainment Software Association president Stanley Pierre-Louis. Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz this week, Pierre-Louis answered questions about loot boxes, toxicity, cryptocurrency, and social justice, but started off by talking about the first...
Video GamesSiliconera

Devolver Digital MaxPass+ Prologue Appears Ahead of E3 2021 Stream

Devolver Digital announced an official time and date for its E3 2021-adjacent stream. As usual, it will fall in line with the cinematic universe the company put together for its presentations. The Devolver Digital MaxPass+ Prologue is available now. Then, on June 12, 2021 at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET/10:30pm CET, the official stream will appear on Twitch.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

E3 2021: Details, livestreams, games and more for the virtual event

The world's biggest gaming show will soon kick off However, the ongoing pandemic means it will be a virtual-only affair this time.Still, while we might. We'll be covering E3 throughout the week here on Pocket-lint, but organiser, the ESA, also provides an online portal and app for smartphones that will help you keep track of all the announcements.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Future Games Show for E3 2021 — watch live on June 13

The Future Games Show is back to bring you all the best gaming news, trailers, showcases and unseen games from E3 2021 and its surrounding gaming events. Run by our sibling site GameRadar+ and hosted by Troy Baker and Laura Bailey, of The Last of Us 2 fame, the Summer Showcase is being broadcastEd today Sunday, June 13 at 4 p.m. PDT and 7 p.m. EDT, and at midnight on June 14 in the U.K.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

E3 2021: Painkiller hyped up at Koch Media event

A new Painkiller game is being developed by Saber Interactive — the team that made World War Z — and was further hyped in the Koch Media event at E3 2021. It's worth noting that Saber hasn't shown anything off from the game just yet, so you'll have to excuse these images from previous games in the series. Over-the-top weapons, fast-paced, and very violent were the key USPs for the long-dormant IP. So we can expect a little more of that creative chaos in 4K in the new game. The last offering in the FPS series was Painkiller: Hell & Damnation back in 2012. The first in the series was developed by People Can Fly back in 2004 and would go on to receive many smaller expansions over the years. With such long gaps between main instalments, it does indeed feel like the right time for more Painkiller. While the first was well-received, the second was little more than mediocre. So let's hope for a little more out of this one, eh?
Video GamesIGN

Xbox E3 2021 Event to Have Hindi Subtitles: Microsoft

Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2021 event, also known as the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will be livestreamed with Hindi subtitles. According to a post by Xbox Senior Communications Manager Jeff Rubenstein, the 90-minute show will have subtitle support for 31 languages, Hindi included. “We expect to have all languages available...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

E3’s digital event officially kicks off today with a hype trailer

It’s either gaming’s biggest event, its most annoying event, or a swiftly obsolete event, depending on whom you ask. One way or another, E3 is starting today at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and the event is drumming up the hype with an announcement trailer. As readers will recall, the pandemic has...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Devolver Digital E3 Event Sees Indie Teases and an Epic Dreamworthy Story

The story behind Devolver Digital’s E3 Press Conferences presses on as the MaxPass+ Event continued the M-rated narrative, while also showing Shadow Warrior 3, Death’s Door, and more!. Nina Struthers is actually only a junior executive and everything we’ve seen so far has just been a pitch meeting. Who’da thunk...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Exciting Gearbox E3 2021 Event Delves Deeper Into Lineup

Gearbox Entertainment and Publishing showcased their upcoming lineup at E3 2021 along with a first-hand look at the shooting of the Borderlands movie. Gearbox’s first year at E3 following the merger with Embracer Group (THQ Nordic, Deep Silver) saw a light-hearted presentation featuring comedic shticks between announcements, as well as President and CEO Randy Pitchford getting to run from trailer to trailer on the set of the upcoming Borderlands movie to meet the celebrities.