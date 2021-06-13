NASA shows its most powerful rocket assembled for the first time

NASA has posted a 360-degree video of its “megarocket” that could be on its way to the moon by the end of this year. The footage was captured inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and shows the 64-meter-tall (212 feet) core stage of its next-generation SLS rocket being positioned between two side boosters in preparation for launch. The core stage will form part of an enormous 98.1-meter-tall (322 feet) two-stage rocket when it’s fully built, making it several meters taller than the Statue of Liberty.