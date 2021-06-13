NASA shows its most powerful rocket assembled for the first time
In its first flight, scheduled for later this year, the SLS will move the next-generation US team vehicle Orion to the moon without astronauts. Engineers at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA have just finished landing 65 meters central level Its mega-rocket SLS is sandblasted between two small 54-meter solid rocket boosters (SRPs). It First The three main components of the most powerful rocket in NASA history will be one in their launch pad structure.