Aerospace & Defense

NASA shows its most powerful rocket assembled for the first time

By Arzu Daniel
amicohoops.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its first flight, scheduled for later this year, the SLS will move the next-generation US team vehicle Orion to the moon without astronauts. Engineers at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA have just finished landing 65 meters central level Its mega-rocket SLS is sandblasted between two small 54-meter solid rocket boosters (SRPs). It First The three main components of the most powerful rocket in NASA history will be one in their launch pad structure.

#Rocket#Propulsion#Kennedy Space Center#Moon#Sls#Booster#Apollo
