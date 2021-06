Even as the region is more connected than ever, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) still face multiple digital gaps. About 200 million people lack access to basic digital infrastructure, and for many more such access is of poor quality or too expensive. The increasing use of technological solutions has been reinforced by the COVID-19 crisis. Lockdowns triggered a swift but uneven transition towards digital interactions including remote work, online education, e-commerce, digital health, and many other aspects of our lives that once took place in person. Today, however, the region continues to lag behind more developed economies with more than a third of LAC households remaining unconnected (Figure 1).