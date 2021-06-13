Cancel
The famous Doge meme is the most expensive in history after it was sold for 4 million dollars

By Izer Hector
amicohoops.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe meme was put up for sale on Tuesday by Atsuko Sato, the owner of the dog Kabusu, who in 2010 posted a photo of her pet on her personal blog, not suspecting that the photo would take on a life of its own. The iconic Doge meme was auctioned...

amicohoops.net
Bitcoinamsnbc.com

Iconic ‘Doge’ meme to be auctioned as NFT

Doge, the iconic meme of an excited-looking Shiba Inu, will be sold as a nonfungible token, or NFT, in an auction starting Tuesday. In the decade since the images of Japanese nursery teacher Atsuko Sato’s Shiba Inu Kabosu were shared, “doge” has been used to portray the silliest inner thoughts of the poster or the dog.
BitcoinCNBC

Iconic 'Doge' meme NFT breaks record, selling for roughly $4 million

"Doge," the image of an excited-looking Shiba Inu considered one of the internet's most iconic and renown memes, has sold as a nonfungible token, or NFT, for roughly $4 million, making it the most expensive meme NFT of all time. On Friday, the auction winner, @pleasrdao, placed a willing bid...
Petsgranthshala.com

‘Doge’ NFT sells for $4 million

Doggone It – The now iconic photo of a smiling Shiba Inu became the most expensive meme ever to sell as a non-fungible token, or NFT. The dog meme known as “Doge” was sold at an auction on Friday for nearly $4 million to an unidentified buyer with the Twitter handle @PleasrDAO.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Top 3 Most Expensive Meme NFTs Ever Sold

Disclaimer: This article doesn’t contain any analytics or facts that should be construed as professional insight. It’s just for fun, entertainment, and to provoke nostalgia. Nowadays, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are one of the hottest topics in the world of cryptocurrencies. We’ve seen them in numerous headlines. For example, mentions of...
Marketssickchirpse.com

The Doge Meme Has Shattered The Internet Record For An NFT

I thought that after the cryptocurrency market crashed a couple of weeks ago and the NFT market followed suit that people might finally realise how ridiculous the whole idea of it is, but it doesn’t look like that has happened even slightly after the iconic Doge meme sold as an NFT for $4 million. How the heck does that happen?
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Iconic Doge Meme, Helped By Dogecoin Popularity, Sells For Record $4M As NFT

Doge, the classic meme behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), has sold as a nun-fungible token (NFT) for about $4 million in an auction. What Happened: @pleasrdao emerged as the auction winner after placing the highest bid of 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH), worth about $4.06 million, auction site Zora announced on Twitter. This makes Doge the most expensive meme to be sold as NFT so far, as per Zora.
