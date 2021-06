HENRIETTA — The CHASE Trojans and the South Point Red Raiders squared off on Tuesday in a game with serious playoff implications. The playoff math was simple; if CHASE wins the two-game series with South Point this week, they would take the second spot in the Southwestern 2A conference. If South Point wins one of the two games this week, the Red Raiders take second place. At the end of the evening, South Point answered the question with an 11-4 victory over CHASE. South Point would use two five-run innings to propel themselves to victory. CHASE kept it close and had opportunities, but just could not convert.