Is It Better to Fly Private or First Class?

Since I became half-paralyzed in 2007 after suffering from a stroke, I have spent more time traveling than I have residing in any once place. Yet when I took that first trip abroad in my wheelchair, a rather alien object I was still getting used to, it was as if it had training wheels attached at the back! My husband, John, young daughter, and I stumbled around New York, Paris, and London the summer after I was released from a six-month stint in hospital with only a mere few months of practice with the whole wheelchair thing. We were left physically and mentally exhausted by the daily difficulties we’d encounter—many we’d have never anticipated. So, for anyone who’s recently found themselves wheelchair-bound, or reliant, I thought I’d share a trick or two that my husband and I have picked up in almost 15 years of traveling, in the hope that it makes your first trip that little bit easier.