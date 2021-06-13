Is It Better to Fly Private or First Class?
Road trips are fun, but sometimes they simply aren’t practical. This is obvious enough for international flights, but it can apply for traveling from state to state if you’re in a hurry. Prices for flights can be surprisingly cheap, making this all the more attractive, unless you want to fly first class, of course. But what if you could charter your own private airplanes? Here are some tips to help you decide which choice is right for you.www.motorbiscuit.com