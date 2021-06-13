Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

South Africa's Higgo wins Palmetto Championship at Congaree

By PETE IACOBELLI
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6Qwd_0aSww0nC00

RIDGELAND, S.C. — (AP) — Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree for his first PGA Tour victory Sunday when leader Chesson Hadley blew a two-shot lead with bogeys on his final three holes.

The 22-year-old South African shot a 3-under 68 and finished at 11 under in his second career tour event. Get ready to see more of him. The victory, along with $1,314,000, gives him PGA Tour status through the 2023 season.

“It's amazing,” Higgo said. “I just stayed patient all week.”

It was a heartbreaking finish for Hadley, seemingly in control at 13 under with three holes to play. But he drove into a waste area on the 16th and could not get up and down after missing the 17th and 18th greens to give away victory.

“I can only imagine what it looked like on TV because it looked freaking awful from my view," Hadley said. "I mean, I could barely keep it on the planet.”

Hadley finished with a 75 after opening 65-66-68. He fell into a tie for second at 10 under with Hudson Swafford (66), Doc Redman (67), Jhonattan Vegas (67), Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Bo Van Pelt (68).

After an even par front-nine, Higgo had an eagle on the par-5 12th and birdie on the 14th to get to 11 under — two shots in back of Hadley.

Higgo also saved par from 10 feet away on the 71st hole after missing the fairway with his first two shots.

When Higgo tapped in for par on the 18th, he headed off to wait for a potential playoff. Turns out, he didn't need the extra reps as Hadley missed a 10-footer for par to fall to give the rising young player his first signature win.

Higgo took off his sunglasses and grinned when told of his victory, then hugged his caddie to celebrate.

To-ranked Dustin Johnson made a run at the top late in the round, coming within a shot Hadley after birdies on the 10th, 12th and 13th holes. His chances ended with a triple bogey on the 16th hole and he finished with a 70 to tie for 10th.

Van Pelt made birdie on the 15th to get to 12 under, then gave it right back with a bogey on No. 16.

Swafford came close to playing next week at the U.S. Open. A win at Congaree Golf Club would've meant a cross-country flight to Torrey Pines. He, too, came close and was within two shots of the lead before finishing tied for fourth.

The tournament at Congaree filled in for the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled for a second straight year due to COVID-19.

The run capped an unprecedented stretch of golf in the Palmetto State.

It began in April with Stewart Cink winning his third RBC Heritage title at Harbour Town Golf Links and continued last month with 50-year-old Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest major winner at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https:twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
46K+
Followers
51K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Golf Tournament#Palmetto Championship#Ridgeland#First Pga Tour#South African#Congaree Golf Club#Rbc Heritage#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
Country
South Africa
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfLas Vegas Herald

South Africa's Garrick Higgo earns maiden win on PGA Tour

South Africa's Garrick Higgo earned his first victory on the PGA Tour in just his second start on Sunday, edging late leader Chesson Hadley to capture the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Higgo chased down Hadley on the back nine shooting a three-under 68 for the round to finish at 11-under...
Golflowcosports.com

GOLF: Higgo hunts down Hadley, claims first PGA Tour win at Congaree

When Congaree Golf Club was called upon to pinch-hit for the RBC Canadian Open, the brand-new hidden gem presented a golden opportunity for a breakthrough win. The stars were aligning for Chesson Hadley with a four-shot lead to begin the final round, but as the overcast skies gave way to sunshine, a young South African seized the moment to ignite his professional career.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth on Patrick Reed ABUSE, and his advice for Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth has told the media that Patrick Reed is easily the most abused player from golf fans on the PGA Tour. Spieth has had something of a frosty relationship with Reed in recent times especially off the back of his compatriot's comments at the 2018 Ryder Cup when he said his "back hurts" from carrying him during the event.
Tennisgolfmagic.com

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet college sweetheart Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill are college sweethearts and they had arguably one of their happiest days on Sunday when the popular Spaniard won the US Open. Rahm made birdies on the 17th and 18th holes at Torrey Pines to move to 6-under-par, which proved to be enough to finish ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and to lift his maiden major championship.
GolfPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Hickok playing in Spieth’s shadow

There were plenty of folks who thought a University of Texas product in his late-20s had good chance of leading, if not winning the Travelers Championship this week. The problem is, Jordan Spieth isn’t here. The 2017 champion at the TPC River Highlands did not make the trip to Cromwell this year.
GolfGolf Digest

Brooks Koepka’s fiancée gets trolled, Phil Mickelson’s perfect post-PGA quote and Jordan Spieth's chatty viral moment

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are officially old after suffering an extremely embarrassing injury. I never thought I’d top throwing out my back while on a practice putting green, but I’m pretty sure tweaking that same back while reaching for a slice of pizza takes the cake. True story. And tough times with my annual golf trip just four weeks away. But at least I can lay down and apply some ice while talking about the finely tuned athletes who play professional golf. Let’s get to it before I hurt myself trying to eat something else.
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Scorches Torrey Pines in Gorgeous New Photo from 2021 U.S. Open

Former professional golfer and Instagram favorite, Paige Spiranac sets the greens on fire with her gorgeous plaid dress as the 2021 US Open is set to begin in just two days. The professional-golfer-turned-social-media-influencer showed off her US Open look in a recent Instagram post while in San Diego Tuesday, as she prepares for the legendary tourney to begin.
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson separates FIGHT between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka!

A video of Phil Mickelson separating a fight between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has gone viral on social media this week. Check out the comical clip of Koepka and DeChambeau exchaging blows with Mickelson stepping in to solve their squabble. Some will say it's fake though... The mock video...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jason Day fires 62 to move into lead at Travelers

Jason Day of Australia posted the low round of the day, an 8-under 62, to grab the 36-hole lead Friday at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Day, the former World No. 1 who has slipped to 71st in the Official World Golf Rankings, sank eight birdies without a bogey in his second round to reach 9 under for the event. Bubba Watson (66) and first-round co-leader Kramer Hickok (69) are one behind.
GolfPGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 153-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of...
GolfPGA Tour

Jason Day delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the second at the Travelers Championship

In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jason Day lands his 140-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. Jason Day hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Day finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.