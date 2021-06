LVMH Heart fund endowed with €30 million to aid 150,000 employees. When the pandemic hit, LVMH was one of the first companies to commit to producing hand sanitizers. Now, the company doing more to help its own employees. As part of the corporate social responsibility approach it has spearheaded for nearly 15 years, the LVMH group has implemented an unprecedented fund aimed at supporting all its staff around the world. The LVMH Heart Fund will help employees suddenly faced with a serious personal situation by providing them with emergency financial aid as well as dedicated social and psychological support.