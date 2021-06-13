Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

England players booed for taking a knee despite plea by team

By ROB HARRIS
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgNMt_0aSwvyGO00

LONDON — (AP) — Sections of fans at Wembley Stadium booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia on Sunday.

The boos, which could be heard over those fans applauding, came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture. Croatia’s players did not take a knee as expected ahead of the Group D game, which England won 1-0.

“Everybody should cheer for England,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a short time later at the G7 Summit, while not saying if he would take a knee if he was a player.

Some England fans claim taking a knee is a political act but the English Football Association said again ahead of the team's opening Euro 2020 match that the gesture is important to them and should be respected. There had been booing at England's two warmup games for the tournament that were played in Middlesbrough.

“They are doing this as a mechanism of peacefully protesting against discrimination, injustice and inequality," the FA said in a statement to fans. "This is personally important to the players and the values the team collectively represents. This gesture of unity and fighting against inequality can be traced back as far as the 18th century.

“It is not new, and English football has made it very clear that it does not view this as being aligned to a political organisation or ideology. There can be no doubt as to why the players are taking the knee and what it represents in a footballing context.”

The jeering was by some fans who also chanted “No surrender” during the national anthem. That’s a dated reference to the conflict endured for generations that saw Britain hit by terrorist attacks from the Irish Republic Army.

Croatia's national anthem was also booed by some of the 22,500 fans allowed into Wembley, which could lead to the country's soccer association being fined by UEFA.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
43K+
Followers
50K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Boos#Uk#Ap#European Championship#Group D#British#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccergranthshala.com

Croatia’s FA insists individual players CAN join England in taking the knee ahead of Euro 2020 opener if they want to… and video messages on the Wembley big screens will urge home fans NOT to boo their own players

Croatia will leave the decision to take a knee to individual players when they take on England on Sunday. Zlatko Dalic’s squad opted to sign ahead of their final friendship with Belgium and are unlikely to change their stance at Wembley. The Croatian Football Federation said they “strongly condemn any...
Societyledburyreporter.co.uk

Stephen Kenny condemns fans who booed Republic players for taking the knee

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny and striker Adam Idah have condemned the spectators who booed their team as they took a knee in Hungary. The Irish players showed their support for football’s anti-racism campaign ahead of kick-off at a packed Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest on Tuesday evening, but the gesture was not well received by many among the crowd.
NFLbywire.news

Soccer-Cheers drown out boos as England take the knee at Wembley

LONDON, England - Cheers and applause quickly drowned out some boos as England players kneeled on Sunday in an anti-racism gesture at kick-off against Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener at Wembley. England players were shocked by jeering at the gesture from a minority of fans in two friendlies prior...
Sportsgranthshala.com

‘Totally wrong’ to boo players taking the knee, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said he disapproves of England fans booing the national team for taking a knee in protest against racism. The prime minister said he supports the England players and can see “no reason” to boo them, although he suggested the team’s chosen method of protest was ineffective. “I support...
UEFAnordot.app

England again booed after taking knee, UEFA offers supports

England players were again booed by a section of their own fans after taking the knee in protest at racism ahead of their European Championship opener against Croatia on Sunday. Many other fans in a quarter-full Wembley applauded and cheered to drown out the boos. "We want that support, we...
UEFAnewswars.com

WATCH: Ireland Soccer Team Booed For Taking Knee, Hungary Team Stands Tall

Ireland’s national soccer team was loudly booed for taking a knee in the name of “social justice” at the start of their match with Hungary on Tuesday in Budapest. Hungary’s players chose to stand tall and refused to kneel in submission before globohomo. From NY Daily News:. “It is a...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Relief at the FA after controversy over England's players taking the knee ahead of Croatia clash did not overshadow the game at Wembley... with smattering of boos for the anti-racism gesture drowned out by cheers

The FA breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday night after the controversy over England’s players taking the knee did not overshadow their opening European Championship game against Croatia. The vast majority of the 22,500 England fans inside Wembley applauded the players’ gesture of defiance against racism with cheers quickly...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg DEFENDS England fans who boo 'Marxist' players for taking the knee claiming it is 'pushback against wokeness' - despite Boris Johnson urging fans to get behind the team at Euro 2020

Senior minister Jacob Rees-Mogg today defended fans who boo England's football players for taking the knee, claiming they were part of a 'pushback against wokeness' in Britain. The Commons Leader said that ugly scenes that have marred recent internationals were caused by supporters opposed to the 'underlying political message' of...
Sportsgeordiebootboys.com

Some Newcastle fans impressed by Billy Gilmour display for Scotland

Reported Newcastle United target and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour had one of the best games of his career last night. England were held to a goalless draw by a superb Scotland team in Euro 2020 Group D game at Wembley Stadium in London. Neither side could find the breakthrough in...
Worldfoxhole.news

Patel refuses to attack England fans who boo taking the knee

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has slammed woke football stars who participate in “gesture politics” by taking the knee and has condemned attacks on British history, while refusing to join wet politicians in condemning patriotic England fans who boo millionaire athletes kneeling for BLM. The comments were made to insurgent...
SportsPosted by
FanSided

Future Arsenal captain Kieran Tierney pockets England

Kieran Tierney is going to be the new Arsenal captain once Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng departs the club and you’ve got to travel years back in time before supporters were this excited about who would be next to don the armband. Prior to Tierney pocketing the entire England national football team on...
Sportswopular.com

Euro 2020: Scotland Fans Return Home From England Game

The Tartan Army is returning home with some even helping to clean up London's Leicester Square. England CAN land Euro 2020 glory despite sluggish start, claims skipper Harry Kane. DEFIANT Harry Kane still believes England can have a summer of glory at the Euros. The Three Lions were booed off...