This Classic Eye Shadow Hue Suits Every Eye Color—Here's Proof

And just like that, wedding season is upon us again. After what seems like ages, our inboxes are suddenly being flooded with wedding invites, and I don't know about you, but it definitely feels as though there are more weddings and wedding-related events this year than in previous years. As we're all reemerging into the world, wedding guest attire is something we could all afford to brush up on right now. Let's be honest: It's never been simple to put together the perfect ensemble since there are so many factors to consider, like the time of day, venue, dress code, and so many more details.