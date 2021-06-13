Cancel
Key Questions You Need to Ask Before Attending a Trade Show in 2021

By David Kreiger
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. From Zoom birthdays to virtual summits, nothing tracks closer with our perception of the pandemic than the way we think about events — professional events being no exception. I've followed this trend closely over the past year, surveying 100 executives in December 2020 on their trade show and event plans for 2021, and I've watched as perceptions writ large (as reported by the company, SalesRoads) swung from overtly pessimistic to cautiously optimistic. Although the virtual reimagining of events has created an entirely new space for entrepreneurial innovation, the prospects for in-person professional gatherings/conclaves have never seemed more real, and attractive. With that in mind, it’s certainly worth considering attending and/or organizing a trade show or other business event in 2021. But there are some pivotal questions to ask first.

