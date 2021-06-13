Guest view: Anyone can be an ‘influencer’; how to have a big impact no matter how small your circle
Influence is a word that is thrown around in today’s world. We have social influencers, marketing influencers, political influencers, corporate influencers, and the list goes on. We see them on television, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. We place these “influencers” on a pedestal and listen to their words. Some people make their buying decisions, fashion choices, behavioral choices and career choices based on what these influencers say and do. But can you only provide influence if you have a million Instagram followers, or lead an organization?www.recordnet.com