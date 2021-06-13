Guest view: Anyone can be an ‘influencer’; how to have a big impact no matter how small your circle

When Frank Sinatra sang, “Don’t you know that it’s worth/Every treasure on earth to be young at heart?” he was declaring how beneficial it is to be able to ignore your chronological age and feel younger than you are. German researchers agree. Their study, in Psychology and Aging, looked at more than 5,000 folks ages 40 and older and found that those who felt younger than their years had better cognitive functioning, less inflammation and joint pain and even lived longer than older-feeling peers.