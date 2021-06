A 31-year-old man was killed early Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed while trying to exit Interstate-990, Amherst police reported. Officers say the crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. when the motorcycle was heading from the 990 to John James Audubon Parkway. The motorcyclist was moving south on the 990 off ramp when he left the road and struck a guardrail.