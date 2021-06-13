Wake Up and Watch the Cubs Go a Season-High 10 Games Over .500 by Beating the Cardinals

Yesterday’s win over the Padres really did accomplish a lot, and did so despite a really tough pitching match-up and a lineup missing several key bats. First, the Cubs faced a really good old friend, and coming out on top is its own kind of nice ending. Second, the Cubs pulled that West Coast road trip up to a 3-4 finish, which is just not a bad result at all for any trip like that, much less one against two of the best teams in the NL. Third, the win gave the Cubs another series win, their 9th out of their last 11 series. And fourth, just for funsies, the win put the Cubs back in first place in the NL Central, with a half-measure thanks to the Reds for beating the scorching hot Brewers.