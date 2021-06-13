Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wake Up and Watch the Cubs Go a Season-High 10 Games Over .500 by Beating the Cardinals

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Cubs started their brutal “June” stretch on May 31 against the Padres, they were six games over .500 (29-23), having just about wrapped up a scorching month against a soft schedule. Since then, despite playing those Padres six times, the Giants four times, and the Cardinals twice, the Cubs are 10 games over .500. They’ve gone 8-4 so far against those teams during this stretch, most of which was on the West Coast.

www.bleachernation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
John Gant
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Cubs#Brewers#Padres#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

Pederson, Rizzo, Contreras homer as Cubs beat Cardinals 8-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday. Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019 on what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0:. They fell behind 5-1, then treated a crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Cubs rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 in front of 35,112 raucous fans

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo felt relaxed and calm as he heard crescendoing cheers from 35,112 fans at Wrigley Field reverberating around the ballpark. For 14 pitches during the sixth inning Friday afternoon, Rizzo battled against St. Louis Cardinals reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon. Midway through the at-bat, fans started becoming engaged in the showdown. Rizzo sprayed 10 fouls balls into the stands to stay alive, working to a 2-2 count after quickly picking up two strikes.
MLBWGMD Radio

Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep

Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep. This post was originally published on this site.
MLBbleachernation.com

Wake Up and Watch the Cubs Top an Old Friend, Salvage a Road Trip, Win a Series, and Slide Back Into First Place

Yesterday’s win over the Padres really did accomplish a lot, and did so despite a really tough pitching match-up and a lineup missing several key bats. First, the Cubs faced a really good old friend, and coming out on top is its own kind of nice ending. Second, the Cubs pulled that West Coast road trip up to a 3-4 finish, which is just not a bad result at all for any trip like that, much less one against two of the best teams in the NL. Third, the win gave the Cubs another series win, their 9th out of their last 11 series. And fourth, just for funsies, the win put the Cubs back in first place in the NL Central, with a half-measure thanks to the Reds for beating the scorching hot Brewers.
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

SB Cubs take marathon game over Wisconsin

It was one wild Wednesday night at Four Winds Field. When the dust had settled after over five hours of baseball, the South Bend Cubs emerged with a 13-12 win over Wisconsin in a marathon contest. A two-run single off the bat of Jake Slaughter in the 12th inning lifted...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cubs open three-game set with division-rival Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs will carry their renewed sense of urgency into their weekend home series against the St. Louis Cardinals starting Friday. Since starting the season 12-16, the Cubs have gone 23-11. They are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central and three games in front of the Cardinals.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Observations: Cubs Rally to Beat Cardinals in Wrigley Opener 2.0

Observations: Cubs rally, beat Cards in Wrigley Opener 2.0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs beat the Cardinals 8-5 Friday afternoon, improving to 36-27 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game:. 1. The first full capacity crowd at Wrigley Field since 2019 was on its feet...
MLBJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Chicago Cubs score 5 runs in the 2nd inning and cruise to a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals — their 4th straight win and 5th in 6 games

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant couldn’t get the Chicago Cubs to chase out of the zone. The Cubs patiently waited for Gant to attack them instead of nibbling around the plate during the second inning. In the process, they sent 11 batters to the plate and recorded five walks to spark a five-run inning en route to a 7-2 win at Wrigley Field.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Friday’s Game Report: Cubs 8, Cardinals 5

By the time Anthony Rizzo faced off against Daniel Ponce de Leon in the sixth inning on Friday, Johan Oviedo was out of the game, having come up short once again in his attempt for his first career win. The Cardinals still were clinging to a 5-4 lead over the...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cubs hope to treat full-capacity crowd to win over Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs will try feed off the energy of a full house for a second straight day when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. The Cubs rallied for an 8-5 victory over the Cardinals on Friday afternoon in the first game of full spectator capacity played at Wrigley Field this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs vs. Cardinals: Series Thread (Games 63-65)

The Cubs return from a challenging 7-game road trip to take on the Cardinals on home turf. The Cardinals come in trailing the tied Cubs and Brewers by 3 games in the division. The Cubs continue to labor without Trevor Williams and now Adbert Alzolay--the matchups you'll find below are my best guess at the probables.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Cardinals vs. Cubs Highlights

Unvaccinated Jason Heyward: Be 'more worried about [fans] than us'. Outfielder Jason Heyward joined Anthony Rizzo Sunday as the Cubs' second team leader to acknowledge he's not vaccinated. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-14 03:13:24Z. Cubs right-hander Zach Davies threw 6 2/3 shutout innings Sunday to beat the Cardinals. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-14 02:33:53Z. Zach Davies...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Over 35,000 see Cubs rally to beat Cardinals 8-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday. Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019 on what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0:. They fell behind 5-1, then treated a crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.
MLBbleachernation.com

Wake Up and Watch the Cubs Come Back Against the Cardinals in Front of a Very Happy Wrigley Field

It was definitely the first thing I wanted to do this morning when I got up: re-enjoy yesterday’s win. You rarely get a huge moment (like the re-fully-opening of Wrigley Field), and you also rarely get a big comeback win (much less against a hated rival), so when the two things come together to make for a perfect day … you just have to savor it for as long as the flavor lasts.
MLBbettingpros.com

Cubs look to finish three-game sweep of Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball

The Chicago Cubs have won the first two games of their three-game home series with the St. Louis Cardinals by a combined score of 15-7. They look to finish the three-game sweep tonight on Sunday Night Baseball. Betting Impact:. The Cubs are -124 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Chicago...
MLBklpw.com

Cubs Host Cardinals Today

The Cubs and Cardinals open a three-game weekend set today at Wrigley Field. Johan Oviedo takes the mound for St. Louis. 1:20 game time. The Cubs open Wrigley Field to 100-percent capacity today for the start of a three-game weekend series against the rival Cardinals. Opening the ballpark to full capacity is part of the state's move to fully reopen as Illinois enters Phase 5 of its COVID-19 response. Ticket holders no longer must enter at specific gates or times. Face masks are stilled required for fans who aren't fully vaccinated, unless they are actively eating or drinking while seated.
MLBwakoradio.com

CUBS COMPLETE SWEEP OF CARDINALS

Chicago starting pitcher Zack Davies allowed only 2 hits over 6 2/3 shutout innings and closer Craig Kimbrell picked up his 18th save as the Cubs beat the St Louis Cardinals 2-0 Sunday night. The win completed a three game sweep of the weekend series at Wrigley Field and enabled the Cubs to stay tied for first in the NL Central at 38-27 with Milwaukee. One Cub run scored on a Redbird error and another on an Anthony Rizzo RBI single. The Cubs will look to keep the momentum going Monday night when they open up a four game series at Citi Field in New York against the Mets. Pitching pairing has Jake Arrieta (5-6) going for the Cubs and David Peterson (1-5) for the Mets. Catch the action on Lite 103 WAKO FM with the pregame show at 5:35 p.m. CDT and the first pitch at 6:10 p.m.
MLBColumbia Missourian

Cardinals get swept in 3-game series against Cubs

CHICAGO — Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep. The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the...