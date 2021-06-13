2021 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from proven model that called six majors
The 2021 U.S. Open will begin on Thursday, June 17 on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club, where the rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has been dominating the headlines. They've won three of the last four U.S. Opens, with Koepka going back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, while DeChambeau won by six shots at Winged Foot last fall. Both players have PGA Tour wins this season and look like serious 2021 U.S. Open contenders given their penchant for handling the tough USGA conditions.www.cbssports.com