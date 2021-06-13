2021 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from proven model that called six majors

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they finalize their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday, June 17. Johnson, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, won his first major championship at the U.S. Open in 2016, beating the field by three strokes. However, he enters the U.S. Open 2021 having finished 48th or worse in five of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour.