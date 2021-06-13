Cancel
2021 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from proven model that called six majors

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 U.S. Open will begin on Thursday, June 17 on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club, where the rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has been dominating the headlines. They've won three of the last four U.S. Opens, with Koepka going back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, while DeChambeau won by six shots at Winged Foot last fall. Both players have PGA Tour wins this season and look like serious 2021 U.S. Open contenders given their penchant for handling the tough USGA conditions.

GolfPosted by
Benzinga

Why Brooks Koepka Hates Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship on Sunday. Becoming the oldest golfer to win a major PGA tournament was the big story this week before a feud between two golfers quickly faded Mickelson’s win. What Happened: A video interview with Brooks Koepka that was never meant to be seen went...
Golflatestnewspost.com

U.S. Open 2021 predictions, golf odds: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau picks by PGA insider

Father’s Day is traditionally celebrated every year during the final round of the US Open, and Sunday will be no different, as it coincides with the conclusion of the 2021 U.S. Open. Last year’s tournament was rescheduled to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bryson DeChambeau breaking through to win his first major. This year’s sentimental favorite at Torrey Pines is Phil Mickelson, who turned 51 earlier this week and is still riding high from becoming the oldest major champion in history after capturing last month’s PGA Championship.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Palmetto Championship odds, picks, predictions: Model that's nailed best bets backs surprising long shot

The PGA Tour passes through South Carolina for the third time in two months when the 2021 Palmetto Championship gets underway this week. This spot on the schedule was originally devoted to the Canadian Open, but pandemic-related logistical issues necessitated the Palmetto Championship 2021 to be a one-time replacement. South Carolina native and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson leads the field of golfers who will compete at Congaree Golf Club which is a 7,655-yard, par-71 course. The course will challenge even the longest of drivers as there are several par-4's that stretch over 520 yards.
Golfrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Golf FanDuel Picks (PGA DFS) - 2021 U.S. Open

Hello RotoBaller PGA crew! It's great to be back with you guys and I appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller!. In this article we'll discuss some of the standout PGA DFS plays available on FanDuel for the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines South. While it's impossible to hit on every player, we'll touch on some different plays across all price ranges, breaking the groups down into "High", "Mid", and "Low" price options that are worth considering.
GolfCBS Sports

U.S. Open 2021 odds, picks: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau predictions from model that nailed best bets

Only one active golfer has a chance to complete the career grand slam with a win at the 2021 U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson. There would be no better place for Mickelson to complete the feat than Torrey Pines in San Diego, which is where the Hall of Famer was born. Mickelson is coming off a historic PGA Championship win in which he became the oldest major winner in history at the age of 50. He can break his own record by defeating the 2021 U.S. Open field since he turns 51 the day before the tournament begins.
GolfCBS Sports

PGA DFS, U.S. Open 2021: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, advice, strategy

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have been regulars in PGA DFS lineups for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they finalize their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday, June 17. Johnson, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, won his first major championship at the U.S. Open in 2016, beating the field by three strokes. However, he enters the U.S. Open 2021 having finished 48th or worse in five of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour.
Golfgolfmagic.com

"Bryson DeChambeau isn't innocent": Paige Spiranac on Koepka interview clip

Paige Spiranac doesn't believe that Bryson DeChambeau is "innocent" in his involvement in the infamous clip of Brooks Koepka from the PGA Championship. Koepka was being interviewed at Kiawah Island when suddenly DeChambeau walked behind him, appearing to say something but it is unclear as to what was said. Whatever...
GolfMilton Daily Standard

Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — Whether it was destiny or karma was of no relevance to Jon Rahm. He won the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines, the perfect time and the perfect place to become a major champion. How it unfolded was beyond his dreams. One shot behind and running...
GolfGolfWRX

LPGA pro hit with one of the most costly slow play penalties ever

Last week at the 2021 PGA Championship, we saw the first slow-play penalty handed out at a major for eight years, but that penalty is small potatoes compared to what has occurred this week on the LPGA Tour. At Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play on Wednesday, Carlota Ciganda and...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Spanish lullaby: Jon Rahm wins 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm, who has endured genuine heartache through the Coronavirus pandemic both on and off the golf course found solace, synchronicity, and redemption in the unlikeliest of places – the crucible of U.S. Open golf championship. Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open after firing a scintillating...
GolfGolfWRX

5 big names who failed to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open

The field for the 2021 U.S. Open is set, with 156 players ready to tackle the iconic Torrey Pines South next week. Following last week’s Memorial Tournament, the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking who were not already exempt received invites, and earlier this week, players battled it out for the final places at qualifying.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, predictions from model that nailed Jon Rahm's win

Jon Rahm made history at Torrey Pines, becoming the first Spaniard to win a U.S. Open title. It was his sixth career PGA Tour victory, and he'll look to add to his major championship collection when the 2021 Open Championship tees off next month. The 2021 Open Championship is set to unfold on Thursday, July 15 from Royal St George's Golf Club in England, and golf bettors are already looking through the Open Championship 2021 field to find the best values.