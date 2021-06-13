Cancel
2021 French Open men's final: Novak Djokovic outlasts Stefanos Tsitsipas for 19th Grand Slam title

By Katherine Acquavella
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic five-set match, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to win the men's singles title at the 2021 French Open and his 19th Grand Slam title. In a battle between the new and older generations in men's tennis, the 34-year-old Djokovic and member of the sport's 'Big Three' pushed off a real threat from the 22-year-old Tsitsipas and one of the widely touted 'Next Gen' players.

www.cbssports.com
