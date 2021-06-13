Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four; Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) Joins Amazon Series

tvseriesfinale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to get ready for a small reunion. Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) is joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a guest-starring role. Amy Sherman-Palladino created the Amazon dramedy and also created Gilmore Girls. No details were released about Ventimiglia’s role on the Amazon series. Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex...

tvseriesfinale.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Borstein
Person
Caroline Aaron
Person
Tony Shalhoub
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Kevin Pollak
Person
Marin Hinkle
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesEffingham Radio

INDUSTRY NEWS: Milo Ventimiglia, Ted, Nikki Glaser + More!

MILO VENTIMIGLIA CAST IN 'THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL': Milo Ventimiglia will be reuniting with. creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. TV Line confirmed the This Is Us star’s guest stint with Amazon, but the streamer declined to provide details about his character. PEACOCK ORDERS 'TED'...
MoviesDeadline

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Joel Johnstone Boards ‘Good Egg’ Film From Nicole Gomez Fisher

EXCLUSIVE: Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) has signed on to star opposite Yara Martinez (Bull, Deputy) in Good Egg. The film, written and directed by Nicole Gomez Fisher, centers on Jessica Nieves-Sanders (Martinez), a high school drama teacher in Queens who longs to be a mother before she hits 40 and is forced to explore alternative methods to become one, after several failed attempts at IVF. Just as Jessica’s about to throw in the towel, she meets a young professional con-artist named Bridget, who she believes will be able to give her what she most desires, striking up a deal with her. Subsequently, though, she gets caught up in a criminal underworld, and is forced to consider how she wound up in dire straits.
TV SeriesElite Daily

A Gilmore Girls Fave Is Joining The Cast Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

It's been over a year since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 concluded, and the wait for more episodes has been brutal. Luckily, Season 4 was quickly greenlit after Season 3's launch, with production slated to begin in the spring of 2020. However, like much of Hollywood, that was put on a long-term delay when the coronavirus pandemic rolled in. As productions slowly picked back up at the end of August, hints that Amazon Prime's hit was gearing back up began to surface. It took a few more months, but The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 filming has now gotten back on track for 2021 and new cast members have been announced for the season.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Manifest: Season Four Chances End, Netflix Passes on Cancelled NBC Series

It seems to be truly the end of the road for the Manifest TV series. NBC cancelled the drama series earlier this month and now, efforts to find a new home have ended. An action-drama series, the Manifest TV show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged more than five years. Their friends, families, and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. In season three, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter imminent dangers surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. In season three, new challenges will test the Stone family’s trust of “the callings” and each other. Sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Coroner: Season Four Renewal for CBC Drama Series

Coroner is getting ready to air its third season on The CW this summer, but fans of the series had some good news ahead of that premiere. CBC has just renewed Coroner for a fourth season of 12 episodes which will air in Canada in early 2022. No word yet on whether The CW will pick up season four but it seems likely.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Star Wunmi Mosaku Talks Reuniting With Tom Hiddleston & Joining The Marvel Studios Family (Exclusive)

For actress Wunmi Mosaku, who plays original character Hunter B-15, Loki isn't exactly her first trip into blockbuster territory as she previously appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Nor is it her first trek into deep sci-fi storytelling, as she also starred in an episode of Black Mirror. This show is a whole new beast, though, as she now finds herself working for Marvel Studios.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Season 5 - Osvaldo Benavides Joins Cast As Series Regular

Popular Mexican actor Osvaldo Benavides (Netflix’s Monarca) is joining the cast of ABC’s The Good Doctor as a series regular for the upcoming fifth season. Benavides plays Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, an incredibly skilled trauma surgeon, who has spent many years working in Guatemala for a Doctors-Without-Borders type of organization. But Mateo hasn’t always been a hero; some rash actions during his residency will be back to haunt him and could complicate things.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Flack (Season 2) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

Season 2 picks up with Robyn putting her life back together after her myriad of addictions got the better of her at the end of season one. Startattle.com – Flack | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: June 11, 2021. Cast: Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson,...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Best premiere movies and series from Netflix, Amazon, Movistar + and Disney + to watch this weekend (June 11-13)

Friday of mourning in Spain, but Friday at last, the most anticipated day of the week, since for those who have study or have a standard-time job, it represents goodbye to 5 days of work, and hello to 2 days holiday. But if on Saturday night you fancy a sofa and a movie, we are going to review the best Netflix premiere movies and series, Amazon, HBO Y Disney+ to watch this weekend.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Titans: Season Three; HBO Max Teases DC Superhero Series’ Return (Watch)

Titans is headed to HBO Max for its third season, and the streaming service has now released a trailer teasing the return of the DC superhero series. Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, April Bowlby, Bruno Bichir, Lindsey Gort, Minka Kelly, Seamus Deaver, and Alan Ritchson star in the series which follows the adventures of the younger generation of DC superheroes.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Truth Be Told: Season Two; Octavia Spencer & Kate Hudson Return in Apple TV+ Series (Watch)

Truth Be Told is bringing Kate Hudson to Apple TV+. The actress has joined the drama series, co-starring alongside Octavia Spencer. Other second season performers include Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, Katherine LaNasa, Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee. Season two premieres in August.