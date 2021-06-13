Daniil Lazutin – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
2020-21 Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (Russia) NHL Central Scouting: 46th (European skaters) Matthew Zator’s April Rankings: Honorable Mention. Heading into the 2020-21 season, the buzz surrounding Lazutin was pretty high. He was looked upon as one of the top center prospects to come out of Russia in quite some time. He had four goals and 11 points in 32 games for MHL Dynamo Moskva in the MHL, Russia’s top junior league. In addition, he turned heads during the World U-17 Hockey Challenge, scoring four goals and nine points in six games leading Russia to the Gold medal.thehockeywriters.com