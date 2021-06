Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) has taken the victory of the fourth stage of the Belgium Tour. Remco Evenepoel maintains the lead of the General Classification. For the second stage in a row, the Australian was the fastest at the bunch sprint, this time of the 152.7-kilometre stage that had a start and a finish in Hamoir. Ewan took the win of the day against the odds as it was considered the Queen Stage of the race, by outsprinting Bryan Coquard and Davide Ballerini.