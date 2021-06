A Cortland man and a Homer woman are facing several counts in connection with a bizarre break-in reported in the Town of Homer. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called about a burglary inn progress at a home at around 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17 where the homeowner found 30-year-old Emily Barnard inside the house and say the Homer woman had stolen food and a plant. The owner also found 49-year-old Larry Swisher walking around the property.