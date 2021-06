During a violent weekend, cops in Atlantic City say a man was arrested Sunday night and a stolen gun and drugs were taken off of the streets of the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, two officers stopped a vehicle at Tennessee and Sewell Avenues around 11PM. They say, "during the stop, the officers arrested Freddie Williams after he was found in possession of 90 bags of heroin. A loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from Georgia was also recovered."