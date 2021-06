The City of Lake View has extended the deadline for residents to submit their responses to a public survey as officials develop the community’s latest comprehensive plan. The city has contracted with Region XII Council of Governments to help produce the document that will serve as their roadmap for the next 20 years. Officials say public input plays a critical role in what leaders consider priorities for the town. The approximately 10-minute questionnaire is available online, and all responses are kept completely anonymous. The survey was initially released in April, and will be kept open for an additional two weeks to allow residents plenty of time to fill one out. Paper copies are also available at Lake View City Hall.