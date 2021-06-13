Kelly Ripa Gets Brutally Honest in New Podcast About How Much She Despises Being on Camera

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest recently celebrated a big moment on Live With Kelly and Ryan. On Tuesday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show, the cohosts walked out on stage to find their chairs sitting side by side. Since returning to their New York City studio in September, Kelly and Ryan had been sitting six feet apart in accordance with CDC guidelines for unvaccinated people amid the coronavirus pandemic. But now that the CDC has deemed it safe for fully vaccinated people to "resume activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing," the two were given the green light to sit next to one another again.