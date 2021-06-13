Kelly Ripa Gets Brutally Honest in New Podcast About How Much She Despises Being on Camera
Best known as the cohost of ABC's daytime talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa walks out on stage every morning with contagious energy. After she's introduced by announcer Deja Vu, the former All My Children soap opera actress welcomes the show's viewers with cohost Ryan Seacrest. The 50-year-old mother of three first stepped in front of the Live cameras in 1991 alongside the late Regis Philbin. But even with two decades of experience and numerous Daytime Emmy awards, Kelly recently got candid about not always feeling at ease.