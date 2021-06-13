Cancel
Kelly Ripa Gets Brutally Honest in New Podcast About How Much She Despises Being on Camera

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest known as the cohost of ABC’s daytime talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa walks out on stage every morning with contagious energy. After she’s introduced by announcer Deja Vu, the former All My Children soap opera actress welcomes the show’s viewers with cohost Ryan Seacrest. The 50-year-old mother of three first stepped in front of the Live cameras in 1991 alongside the late Regis Philbin. But even with two decades of experience and numerous Daytime Emmy awards, Kelly recently got candid about not always feeling at ease.

CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola's birthday wish might surprise you

Kelly Ripa is a doting mother to three children, who all have birthdays close together. Next week, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star's daughter Lola will be turning 20, and ahead of her special day, the TV star has been getting nostalgic about previous birthdays. In her latest Instagram...
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Kelly Ripa Wishes ‘Favorite Daughter’ Lola a Happy Birthday with Never-Before-Seen IG Pics

Kelly Ripa just made a special birthday post for her "favorite" (and only) daughter, Lola Grace. The 50-year-old talk show host shared a black-and-white shot of her daughter perched on a plush lounge chair. Along with the pic, Ripa said, “Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung ♥️♥️ we love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo).”
Los Angeles, CAGossip Cop

Report: ‘Exhausted’ Ryan Seacrest Ready To Leave ‘Live’?

Is Ryan Seacrest preparing to leave Live! with Kelly and Ryan? That was the story in one tabloid this time last year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Last June, Star reported Ryan Seacrest had reached his breaking point. The outlet asserted that the “busiest man in showbiz” had gotten a bit too comfortable in his LA home during the pandemic, and he may not return to co-host Live With Kelly and Ryan when things go back to normal. A source told the publication, “The lockdown brought him home,” adding, “He misses the lifestyle.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa is over the moon as she announces amazing work news

Kelly Ripa has sparked a huge fan reaction as she and Ryan Seacrest made an incredible announcement on Live with Kelly and Ryan. In a small clip on the show, the pair discussed how they had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy award. "We've been nominated for @daytimeemmys!" the pair...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Fans Are Celebrating a Major Change This Season

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest recently celebrated a big moment on Live With Kelly and Ryan. On Tuesday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show, the cohosts walked out on stage to find their chairs sitting side by side. Since returning to their New York City studio in September, Kelly and Ryan had been sitting six feet apart in accordance with CDC guidelines for unvaccinated people amid the coronavirus pandemic. But now that the CDC has deemed it safe for fully vaccinated people to "resume activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing," the two were given the green light to sit next to one another again.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Shares First Look As Live With Kelly And Ryan Gets Back To 'Normal'

Like many other daytime TV shows, Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa recorded new episodes from the comfort of their homes (and sometimes their vacation homes) during the pandemic. When the two got back to the studio, they did so with plenty of safety measures in place, including a social distancing safety measure that had the creative team using unique camera angles to make it seem like the two hosts were sitting closer to each other than they were on Live! with Kelly and Ryan each day.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's hilarious family photo is too good to miss

Kelly Ripa captured a brilliant photo of the men in her family on Saturday and coupled with the caption it would have made an amazing greetings card. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared the photo on Instagram and had her fans in stitches. Her image showed her husband,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa unveils show-stopping celebration cake for son Joaquin

Kelly Ripa was feeling incredibly proud on Friday as her youngest son Joaquin graduated from high school. The 18-year-old is off to Michigan in September to enrol on their wrestling course, and Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos made sure to make Joaquin's achievement as special as possible. The doting...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

'I need to find another career': Kelly Ripa hates being on screen

Kelly Ripa is always threatening to quit her career as she hates being on screen. The 50-year-old television host - who is best known for presenting 'Live! with Kelly and Ryan' alongside Ryan Seacrest - has admitted she's never been "comfortable" being on TV. She told Bethenny Frankel on her...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kelly Ripa Wishes She Had a Different Career: ‘I Don’t Love Being on Camera’

Hanging up her hat? Kelly Ripa revealed that she has considered leaving her talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, for decades in favor of a job outside the spotlight. “I’ve been saying that it’s time to fold ‘em for 20 years,” the Hope & Faith alum, 50, told Bethenny Frankel during the Tuesday, June 8, episode of the reality star’s “Just B” podcast. “For 20 years I’ve been saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore. I can’t do it. I’m too old for this crap. I need to find another career. I need to get off camera.’ I’ve been saying that forever.”
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Kelly Ripa Hates Being TV

Kelly Ripa hates being on TV. The Live! host told Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast, “Being in front of the camera is not something I've ever enjoyed. I'm not very comfortable. I always say I could do my job for 200 years if it didn't happen on camera.”. She added...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Mark Consuelos and Son Michael Look Identical in New Birthday Post

Mark Consuelos is celebrating the birthday of his eldest son, Michael. And to mark the occasion, the 50-year-old actor made sure to remind us all where the now 24-year-old got the majority of his genes. On Thursday, in honor of Michael’s big day, the Riverdale star shared a sweet tribute...